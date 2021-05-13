We sang one of my favorite hymns at church on Sunday, “For the Beauty of the Earth.” I remember even as a child loving the text and the rich description of God’s creation.
“For the beauty of the earth,
For the glory of the skies,
For the love which from our birth
Over and around us lies.”
The refrain captures the spirit of thanksgiving, “Lord of all to thee we raise/This, our hymn of grateful praise.”
Later, I learned an exquisite anthem version set to a tune by English composer John Rutter. As I was preparing to write this on Sunday evening, I pulled it up on YouTube and listened to it out on my porch. Then I noticed that there was birdsong accompanying the music. The birds in my backyard were singing this hymn of grateful praise!
“For the beauty of each hour,
Of the day and of the night,
Hill and vale and tree and flower,
Sun and moon and stars of light.”
At the twilight hour, the song of God’s creatures joined with the music of our human praise, suggesting to me that the song of birds and the music of church choirs have one common source.
“For the joy of ear and eye,
For the heart and mind’s delight,
For the mystic harmony
Linking sense to sound and sight.”
The words and the musical setting come together in mystic harmony, joining with the natural song of birds to create an evening prayer. “Lord of all to thee we raise, this, our hymn of grateful praise.” From the Source of all Life and Love, the original Voice that speaks creation into being, the music we sing in praise is a return to God who has given everything to us.
“For thy self, best Gift Divine,
To the world so freely given,
For that great, great love of thine,
Peace on earth and joy in heaven.”
Music has the power to pray us into heaven, to lift us from our ordinary lives into the spectacular possibility of Life. Haven’t you had that moment of listening when your heart filled with a sense of holiness and love, and you just felt the awe? When my spine tingles at a perfect note or chord, I sense the Holy Spirit breathing grace into my weary spirit. And I just know, whatever my doubts, whatever my struggles and brokenness, there is more. There is the possibility of perfect love, fullness of grace, life extending into eternity, and the reconciling of all things on earth as it is in heaven.
I think I needed this reassurance, this reminder, to say thank you and to add my own voice to the grateful praise of the creation. With all that we have experienced over the last year, can we still sing a song of praise and thanksgiving? Can we lift our holy hands and offer our sacrifice of love?
Go outside and listen to the birds early in the morning or near dusk. Sometimes I use my phone and make a recording for those times when I need to remember that every day the earth awakens and life sings in gratitude to our Creator.
Take some time this week. Find a recording of your favorite hymn or contemporary song. Mix it up with the sounds of your backyard or a park, birds and squirrels, the rustle of the trees, the rushing of a creek — whatever is available to you. And then pray with gratitude for all life, even yours. I think you will find that the more of grace, faith, hope and love will find its home in you and fill you with grateful praise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.