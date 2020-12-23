My favorite part of Christmas morning is the quiet when I first wake up and no one else is stirring. I turn on the Christmas tree lights, make some coffee, and just sit with my thoughts.
This year, I’m more melancholy than joyful. It’s hard to feel happy when the world is suffering so deeply. My heart is filled with grief for those who will wake up Christmas morning without the love of their life, their mom or dad, their child.
I know it happens every year, but this year our collective loss because of the pandemic interrupts the joy of the season. This whole year has been an interruption, something unexpected and difficult that none of us saw coming.
Years ago, when I was a new pastor, I wanted to be organized and efficient. I bought a wonderful day timer, one of those Franklin Covey imitations (I couldn’t afford a real one), and I carefully curated my schedule. I used it as both a calendar and a journal, making note of important events, people, ideas, and prayers. I started visiting the people in my three North Carolina mountain churches (yes, we Methodists give the greenest pastors the most churches). In a rural community, the best way to get to know people is to sit on their porch and just listen. I also made a daily trip to the local hospitals. I would stop at the post office to retrieve the mail and chat with the postmaster who was a member of my church but hadn’t been in a while because he didn’t believe in women preachers. He eventually came around.
I was truly a circuit rider in my little brown Mazda 323. After a few months, however, I discovered that my schedule was not my own. It was full of interruptions.
Once people got to know and trust me, they started calling. I would start my morning at about 7 a.m. with my quiet time and some exercise. The phone would ring. Could I come by today and chat? While I was at the hospital, would I mind checking on their uncle? Would I pray for their cousin over in Spruce Pine? Sometimes there would be a knock and it would be Marvin dropping off some vegetables from his garden, or Rachel with a freshly made fried pie. I would carefully plan my weekly schedule, only to be interrupted by the needs (and the love) of the people and the community.
I was sharing my frustration with my mentor one day, and he started laughing. “Karen,” he said, “ministry happens in the interruptions.”
Through the years, I have remembered that sage advice and this year has proved its wisdom. Hard as these last 10 months have been, I have seen people dive deeper and swim stronger in the interruptions. Those in long-term care, healthcare, education, and even business have planned, pivoted, rearranged, and figured things out. “Heroes Work Here” is a banner of praise that recognizes people who have interrupted their lives for the good of the larger community.
In this year of our interrupted lives, God meets us with a greater interruption, the birth of the Messiah, a child who is Emmanuel, Prince of Peace, Wonderful Counselor, Light of the World, Savior.
The advent of Christ interrupts the business and the busyness of our lives with an invitation to pause and be still, and to know that God is present with us in this interrupted year. We have never felt more isolated and alone through quarantines and lockdowns, and yet Christmas interrupts with the reminder that our hopes and fears are met in Bethlehem. God interrupted the lives of Mary and Joseph, humble shepherds and wealthy kings, an innkeeper, and even the entire universe to pay us a visit.
This Christmas morning, I plan to enjoy that visit with a new appreciation for the ministry that happens in the interruptions. I will listen for the cry of a baby that interrupts our interrupted year with God’s saving grace and the hope of a new year ahead. I still keep a written calendar, but I’ve learned to leave space for the interruptions.
