Every Lent I take out a small laminated lavender bookmark. It says, “Lent 2003” and then beneath, “Are you living the life that wants to be lived in you?” The question is from Parker Palmer’s wise and tender book, “Let Your Life Speak: Listening to the Voice of Vocation.”
As a campus minister, I encouraged my students to ask that question. Palmer contends that within each of us, the calling to live our own particular life emerges when we listen to the interior voice of vocation. Listen to your life, he says. What is it telling you?
After the violence and death of the last two weeks, it’s a question we might ask ourselves as individuals and as communities when hatred and violence steal away our loved ones. What kind of society continues to tolerate mass shootings, whether from racism and hatred or mental illness, and fails to take action?
This isn’t a political column, and I’m not going to argue about gun control. Death, however, murder, hatred, racism, mental illness — these are all matters that people of faith know all too well. Our holy books tell stories of human kindness and cruelty, of communities of compassion and prejudice, of leaders who included and lifted up the oppressed and leaders who centered their own ambitions above their responsibilities to care for their people.
When I listen to or watch the news, there is truly nothing new under the sun. I just have to read my Bible and change the names and places and add a few thousand years.
Are we living the lives that want to be lived in us? Are we listening to the voice of vocation within that calls us into relationships of love and compassion? As a society, are we creating the kind of communities that Jesus and other holy men and women in every faith have shown to us?
I’m not hopeful that anything different will emerge politically in response to the latest mass shootings, but I refuse to give up hope that how I live my life makes a difference. Listening to my own life, I have the power to overcome hatred with love, to stand for justice and peace in the face of violence and fear, to let go of resentment and bitterness and embrace forgiveness. I can do this because my life has been given to me as a gift to share.
When I recognize that every other person’s life has also been given to them as a gift to share, I am much more likely to engage from a position of respect and gratitude and love. I am more likely to be sensitive to another’s pain and suffering and willing to seek understanding across our differences. When I listen to the gift that is my life, I am more likely to listen to the gift that is your life and to find common ground for creating the beloved community.
When we are willing to do the deep listening to our lives and to the lives of others, when we pray and listen to God’s life within us, we might just find ourselves with a voice that speaks up for justice and righteousness and peace.
We might protest and march for the lives of our neighbors.
We might email or call our elected representatives to express our views and insist that those we trust to govern on our behalf listen to their lives and to the lives of everyone in their communities.
We might make the connection between faith and politics, not for our own personal gain, but for the sake of our neighbors.
We might even discover that there is a life waiting to be lived more fully, hopefully, justly and compassionately than we could create ourselves. We might find that the life we form in community with others who are also listening to their lives is the life that wants to be lived in all of us.
As an Asian-American woman and a former resident of Colorado, the last two weeks have been deeply personal. My hope is that I’m listening to the call that has been with me for my entire life: to love my neighbor with the same unconditional love given to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.