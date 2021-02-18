When I was in college, the High Museum in Atlanta showed an exhibition called “I Dream a World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America.” Brian Lanker’s photographs of 75 women and their stories was bold and beautiful. I still have the large companion book which features a large black and white photograph on the left side and a brief autobiography on the right page. Rosa Parks, the brave woman whose tired feet started the Montgomery bus boycott, leads the way.
Closing out the collection and on the front cover is Septima Poinsette Clark. I had never heard of her, but she was truly an unsung leader in the Civil Rights movement. She was a public school teacher in Charleston, South Carolina, who was fired and blacklisted because she belonged to the NAACP. She couldn’t get hired, so she took to the road to organize citizenship schools and to help people enact their right to vote. She worked with the Highlander Folk School and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, challenging male leaders who sometimes overlooked the gifts and talents of women in the movement.
Her father was a slave. She died on my birthday in 1987. Here’s what she said about the future:
“I’d tell the children of the future that they have to stand up for their rights. They have an idea that they can. But I feel that they are a shadow underneath a great shelter and that they need to come forth and stand up for some of the things that are right.”
I hear in her words spiritual encouragement to young people who don’t always realize the journey is ongoing, the road already walked by their ancestors, the path set out by men and women who stood up for what is right. It’s their turn now to stand up for what is right.
There is a beautiful passage from the prophet Micah that reminds me of the importance of standing up for what is right. God has challenged the prophet to remember. Micah responds, “With what shall I come before the Lord .... He has told you, O Mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8)
During the Christian season of Lent — the six weeks of prayer, fasting and serving others before we arrive at the great Easter celebration — this question challenges us to stand up and do what is right. Do justice. Be kind and compassionate. Walk in the path of God.
I love that Black History Month and the season of Lent often coincide. It’s a reminder of the repentance needed for the sin of racism in our culture and in our churches.
In a world dominated by white history, white theology, and white normality, we are all called to make a turn to see the rainbow of God’s diverse creation and history. I am better able to be a neighbor because I know the story of Septima Clark and Rosa Parks. Their stories of sacrifice and courage show me what is possible in the work of justice and mercy.
The Civil Rights movement was rooted in the faith community, and as I continue to study and learn about the people and their stories, my faith joins with theirs in the larger prayer of the prophet Amos, “Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever flowing stream” (Amos 5:24).
In my Methodist tradition, we talk about joining works of piety with works of mercy as we seek to follow Christ in love. The work of undoing centuries of racism in our world is ongoing. In this season of Lent, we could join the work of repentance with anti-racism as a prophetic witness. Doing the right thing is never easy, and the stories of the women who dreamed a world and changed America have taught me to keep dreaming, keep marching, keep praying, keep loving all of God’s children.
The poet Langston Hughes wrote the poem which Brian Lanker used for the title of his book. There is a line that should challenge us all, “A world I dream where black or white, whatever race you be, will share the bounties of the earth, and every man is free ...” It’s our turn now to make such a world.
