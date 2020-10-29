We have finally arrived at the biggest weekend of the fall! At least for anyone under the age of 12.
It’s Halloween COVID edition on Saturday! Enter the social media sourced solution to creating a socially distanced candy handoff. Secure a PVC pipe to the railing on your front porch steps. From the top of the steps, shoot the candy all the way to the costumed Elsas and Baby Yodas at the bottom. Ten feet of socially distanced genius! Bonus points if you wrap the pipe in orange and black duct tape and attach a plastic pumpkin with a cut-out mouth at the bottom.
If, like me, your house does not have front steps, you’ll have to figure out a way to elevate your side of the pipe. Look it up on YouTube. Someone has made a video.
Halloween, as you may know, is a mashup of “Hallows Eve,” the night before the Christian observance of All Saints Day. All Saints is a somber remembrance of those who have died and a joyous celebration of the great cloud of witnesses. This year, Christians around the world have a few more saints than normal to remember, nearly 1.6 million because of coronavirus. And this All Saints, with many congregations still gathering virtually, we will feel the loss even more.
One year for All Saints, I had the idea to hang strips of white satin ribbon with the names of our cloud of witnesses all around the sanctuary. Prior to All Saints Sunday, church members gave me names of the saints in their lives, those people who had shown them the love and grace of Christ. Some of them were long dead. Others were living saints whose words and actions provided examples to follow.
I wrote the names with a gold glitter pen, attached the strips of satin ribbon to a braided cord, and strung them all around. We were surrounded by our cloud of witnesses who taught us that love for God and love for neighbor are the way of faith.
This year, as we approach a highly contested election in the middle of a pandemic, and continued protests about race and social justice, I see the cloud of witnesses even more clearly.
I see the unknown saints, grandmothers, and grandfathers, who lived their faith in quiet, gentle ways and passed along their wisdom. I see the prophets in every generation who speak truth to power, even the present prophets who have led protests across the world, and I pause to listen to their words. You may not agree with them, but prophets are rarely welcome in their hometown. I am convicted by their persistence, like the widow in the parable who keeps knocking on her neighbor’s door. Truth comes to us via the voices of those who speak up for the oppressed. At least, that’s what the Bible says.
There are some folks who stand on corners in our community. I see them as part of the cloud of witnesses. Every Sunday they stand on the square in Carrollton with signs that continue the protest for racial justice. They are faithful witnesses to the truth that we are a country that has not yet arrived at the promised land. On some other corners, I’ve seen someone with a tattered cardboard sign. It usually says something like, “Disabled. Please help.” Or “Lost my job. Need food for my family.” Sometimes I share a dollar or two. Sometimes I just keep driving. But I think to myself, “Did I just ignore Jesus?”
You see, the cloud of witnesses is always a call to pay attention to love, especially for our neighbor. The saints are those who ultimately love better than the rest of us, and in showing us the face of love, they show us the face of the Divine, which is Love.
It’s a big weekend before a big week. May the cloud of witnesses give us wisdom, love, and a prophetic voice to follow their example and love one another as we have been loved. And don’t forget to wear your mask, if not for yourself, then for your neighbor. It’s Halloween. You’ll fit in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.