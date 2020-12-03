Grief is hard. Anyone who has ever grieved the loss of a loved one knows this.
Grief strikes hardest at the holidays, and even when we’ve traveled a few times around the sun, the starkness of grief this time of year can surprise us. We miss those we love with an acuteness that is close to the raw aftermath of the initial loss. The holidays magnify our sadness, our lethargy, and our sense that things will never be right.
With the pandemic surging across the world, this holiday season will challenge us all. I’m already grieving the loss of church Christmas plays and cantatas and going to see the Atlanta Ballet’s Nutcracker with my family. I’m sad that we won’t gather on the Square in freezing temperatures to watch our community Christmas parade. I’ve walked in a few of them with Girl Scouts and dancers and church youth groups.
But these are small losses compared to the empty places at our tables and the ongoing economic crisis, neighbors who are hungry and homeless, and friends and family in the hospital. This Christmas, this holy season, is going to be difficult and sad and hard.
I remember the Christmas grief hit me hard and unexpectedly. I was helping with the annual service of remembrance for families who have lost babies. This beautiful service was developed by the maternity staff at Tanner Hospital for families who have suffered infant deaths through miscarriage, still birth or even later in the first year.
Every December I would share words of comfort that never seemed adequate to the depth of loss. I think the service was as much for the staff as it was for the families. But this year, I shared the grief of the families and staff in my own body. I had lost a baby to miscarriage, and it was my turn to be Rachel weeping for her children.
Even through my grief, I appreciated that I was not alone. My grief was shared by so many women and men, and the kind nurses and my doctor were there for my husband and me through the pain of losing a hoped for child.
What I learned from that year of loss was that grief is personal and it is universal. Grief is our own, but it does not belong only to us.
Allowing others to share our grief and sharing in another’s grief opens a space where healing can start. Rituals of mourning and community care help us do the hard work of grief that eventually leads us to hope and renewed living. Grief is not something to be avoided. It is the way through.
This Christmas, we are living with a collective grief that is still growing with the daily numbers. People often talk about how to get through the holidays. But don’t we want more than “getting through”? Don’t we want the joy and peace promised in the story of a baby who comes into a confused and violent world to redeem us all?
Or maybe our story is the one about the oil that burned and didn’t go out for eight days? The power of grief needs a powerful, miraculous hope to dispel the shadows and lift the weight of sorrow.
Hope is an antidote to grief, not because it denies or dispels grief, but because hope takes grief seriously. Hope meets grief where it is and sits with it until grief is ready to loosen its grip and let us move on. Hope keeps grief company through the long dark night of the soul.
For those who grieve through the holidays, hope is a friend we can depend on. Cultivating hope is as simple as remembering a time when things were better and looking ahead to when things will be better again. We trust in a Hope that is greater than our grief and the Light that is always coming into the world to help us find our way.
And when even that trust is hard, we lean on each other and find hope in small acts of kindness and care that remind us that we are not alone.
