Two things that often divide people are politics and religion, and at this moment, our nation is about as divided in these arenas as we could possibly be. But this is nothing new to the human condition.
Our allegiance to a larger cause and our trust in a higher power come in many forms, and the working out of how we live in community and what we hold as ultimately important are always going to be filled with tension and disagreement.
What has been lacking in recent times is a sense of grace toward one another, and it seems to me that a little grace might go a long way toward preserving our very imperfect unions.
As a pastor, I’ve learned a lot about grace, mostly because I’ve had to face the reality that people aren’t perfect. We make a lot of mistakes, some small and easily forgivable, but others so big that they change the course of our lives.
I’ve also seen the dark side of people so quick to cast judgment that they leave little room for God to work. How easy it is to see the speck in our neighbor’s eye and be blind to the log in our own eye. Or, as a Tibetan proverb on the wall near Expedition Everest at Disney World goes, “Don’t notice the flea in someone else’s hair when you have a yak on your own nose.” Some human problems are universal!
A little grace goes a long way in the public sphere and in the church, and yet those are the spaces so often lacking in this important quality. Our social media-saturated world displays little grace toward those we disagree with, and people outside the walls of the church often see it as a bastion of judgment rather than an invitation to a grace-soaked faith.
Grace is something we don’t deserve and can’t earn, nevertheless we need to give and receive grace if we have any hope of living together well.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German pastor who was imprisoned and murdered by the Nazis, wrote about cheap grace and costly grace. Cheap grace demands no change of heart or soul, involves no repentance or turning around of one’s life. Costly grace invites us into transformation and a new path, which can involve some pain and suffering — because that is the way of the cross, and because real change is difficult.
Grace births real change that lasts and leads to ongoing transformation. Anyone who has struggled with addiction knows that the power of the 12-step program is its costly grace, the ongoing commitment to daily sobriety and the faithful communal support needed to keep on the path of healing.
Grace includes seeking forgiveness, making amends, and the humility to know that none of us can make it alone. We need one another.
As we enter the last stretch of election season and continue to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, perhaps we could all use a little more grace — not the cheap kind, but the costly kind, the grace that leads to justice and peace.
Such grace invites us all to humbly ask, “What can I do to make this world a better place?” We might also ask, “How can my voice, my resources, my energy be used for the common good?”
This pandemic can make us hunker down and turn inward, hoard our resources and be suspicious of everyone; or, it can open new paths for serving, loving, sharing and building a more just, peaceful and compassionate community.
As Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only love can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”
Let’s ask ourselves, “How can I shine a little love into the darkness of the world?” Grace and peace, my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.