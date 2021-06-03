Years ago, I received a card with a large gold thumbprint with the words “God is in the details” printed across it. I saved the card and framed it as a reminder for those days when the details of life seem to overwhelm me.
“God is in the details” is a way of seeing the presence of the holy in everything from top to bottom. It’s easy to see God in the big picture, but when we get mired in the minuscule, we can lose sight of the working of the divine purpose.
Seeing God in the mundane and ordinary, the details of each life and each day, helps us claim the entirety of our living for God. Even typing this column, I trust that God is in the words that emerge from my brain.
Brother Lawrence was a 17th century French Carmelite lay brother who understood the presence of God in the ordinary. He had survived the horrors of war and retreated into the solitude of the monastery as a kitchen servant. Despite his humble place, people sought him out for spiritual guidance.
After his death, “The Practice of the Presence of God” was published. It contained conversations, letters and sayings compiled by his friend, Abbé Joseph de Beaufort. A spiritual classic, it speaks of knowing God in the daily work of our lives and in the simple, ordinary actions and experiences of home and work, family and friends.
Through our daily living, we can invite God’s presence and know divine grace in our time working in the kitchen or while weeding the garden.
I try to remember this when I’m washing dishes or sweeping the floor. I remember the story of a woman who had 10 silver coins and lost one of them. She swept and swept her house until she found the one coin. Then she called her neighbors together to celebrate that she had found her coin.
The joy of God’s kingdom happens through something as simple as sweeping a house and finding something lost. We may think of God working on a grand scale, but most of the time God meets us in the ordinary details of our lives.
When I think about those moments when I most know God’s presence, I remember the woodsy smell of a campfire, the feel of the ocean lapping over my feet, the haunting sound of a flute inviting me into prayer, a bird building a nest on my carport, the smell of gardenias in the summer, the smile of a child. I remember God’s presence in these details of my experience, and in God’s presence, the details of my life are made holy.
There is no aspect of human experience in which God is not present. Our entire lives, every last detail, are infused with divine grace.
When I live with trust that God is in the details, then I’m more apt to let go of worry. I’m more willing to believe that God really does have this, whatever this happens to be today.
That doesn’t mean that everything is always going to work out perfectly. Trusting God in the details means that I don’t have to work it all out perfectly. When things become too much for me, I’m not alone. There is another working on the ins and outs of the world’s problems, helping us figure out the hard parts, showing us how things work together for good.
This might be especially helpful when life is full to overflowing with details that make little sense in the moment. Trusting that God is in those details, hard as they are to fit together, can lead us through the waters and the fires. We won’t be overwhelmed. We will know God’s deep presence and the grace that surrounds our struggles and our failings.
Occasionally, however, God shows out in the small triumphs.
This week, our friend Steve Davis caught a home run fly at the Braves game. Sure, his quick reflexes and good hands rose to the occasion, but I like to think that God was there in that moment. It’s a small detail, but I think Steve would agree that God is in the details.
