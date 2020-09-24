My friend has big shoes I can’t fill
I’ve known Steve Davis for 25 years. We have a lot in common. We’ve been pastors in Carrollton, he at First Baptist Church and me at St. Andrew United Methodist Church (now West Georgia Church).
Before he came to First Baptist, Steve was a campus minister and teacher. I also spent several years in campus ministry. We have been volunteer chaplains at Tanner, which means that when there is a death or emergency on the weekends, or in the middle of the night, we’ll be there to help.
Years ago, Steve invited some of my seminary teachers to speak at First Baptist. He even invited my bishop one fall, because he and Bishop Watson are both from Dothan, Alabama, and — forgive them both — fans of the Crimson Tide. I’m an Emory grad, still undefeated since 1836 (because we don’t have a football team).
I sometimes tease Steve that he would make a good Methodist preacher. He doesn’t disagree. I grew up Baptist, and the only difference that really mattered to me was that I had to become a Methodist to serve Christ as a pastor. Steve has supported women in ministry by inviting us to preach in his pulpit and speaking up for us whenever someone questioned our call. He is a true friend, and I, like you, will miss his weekly column.
When the Times-Georgian asked if I would be interested in writing this column, I was humbled and honored. Over the years, I have enjoyed Steve’s stories, his wisdom, his humor, and above all his deep faith in God and humanity. The two go together. He loves God because God has shown him grace and forgiveness and love. He loves humanity because we are created in God’s image and because Jesus loves humanity and, as Christians, we are called to do what Jesus does. So we love each other, or at least we try to love each other. Steve loves better than anyone I know.
I want to be clear about one thing. Steve at six feet has bigger feet than I. I’m just five feet, three and half inches tall, five six in heels, which I wear when I preach so you can see me over the pulpit. The pulpit in my first church was hand made in the 1800s for a preacher who was 6’5”. Roy Neatherly showed up the second Sunday with a small platform he had made so the congregation could see a little more of me. I still have that stool. I use it to reach things on the top shelves of my kitchen.
Anyway, Steve has bigger feet than I, which means that his shoes are bigger. Let’s be clear. My little feet will not fit in Steve’s big shoes.
I’m honest. I’m not the preacher or the writer that Steve is. And that is okay. I am not taking Steve’s place. There is just one Steve Davis, and he will continue to be a blessing. Steve is retiring, and he is doing what retired preachers do. He is moving into Sabbath, the well-deserved rest of those who have labored for more than 40 years in the Lord’s work.
Steve and I will continue to be friends, and I’m probably going to share this column with him to get his opinion before it goes to the editor.
I’m not going to attempt to walk in Steve’s shoes. I would only trip and fall. No, I’m going to wear my own stylish blue platform wedges from Tom’s that I got for 65% off and be myself. I ask for your grace and patience as a new voice speaks through this column. I know you will miss Steve and even mourn the loss of his weekly wisdom. I will thank you ahead of time for giving me a chance to share a little of my 55 years of humble wisdom and observation of the human condition in the light of faith.
That is what Rev. Dr. Steve Davis does so well, and I will continue walk the wide path of our shared ministry in Christ. I look forward to the journey we will take together as neighbors and friends. As Methodist founder John Wesley said at the end of his life, “The best of all is, God is with us!” I think my friend Steve would agree. I hope you will, too.
The Rev. Karen Kagiyama is the Director of Pastoral Care at Wesley Woods Senior Living in Atlanta. This is her first column for the Times-Georgian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.