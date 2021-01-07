Writing a column on faith in the middle of a pandemic is a bit more challenging than I imagined when I said yes to this venture. Knowing the style of my predecessor, which included funny stories that could make you laugh and cry at the same time, all with a message that could get under your skin a bit and make you think, I’m mindful of being too serious.
I’ve never been a preacher who told jokes, but a good story that will make you smile or even have a belly laugh can open a congregation’s heart to receive the “meat” of the Gospel. Still, we’re living through some dark times, full of suffering and death, loss and heartbreak, so funny just doesn’t seem the right approach at this moment.
And I was reminded in an old note I found while sorting through my life, that truth is hard but ultimately healing. So, I ask your forgiveness if I stay in the serious lane this week, as we move through the darkness. My prayer is that learning to walk in the dark, as the wise Barbara Brown Taylor has written in her book by that title, will lead us toward a more authentic, faithful, hopeful spiritual experience.
Most of us as children have some fear of darkness, the kind where you wake up from a bad dream in the middle of the night, and the darkness envelops your bed with remembered terrors. But we also love the darkening summer evenings of playing outdoors until you can no longer make out the can you are supposed to kick, and your mom’s voice calling you to come in grows more insistent. You can’t see the fireflies until it’s dark enough for their green light to flicker in the trees. And if you pay attention, the darkness is suddenly pierced through with twinkling radiance.
Somewhere between bad dreams and fireflies, we learn to navigate our childhood darkness, trusting that there is enough light to show us the way home. As we grow up, we may leave behind our childhood fear of the dark, but new adult fears and a world filled with darkness replace our childhood encounters. The threats are real, and so is the fear, and this year has proven that there are things we cannot control.
No matter how hard we pray or trust or promise to be good, a global pandemic doesn’t yield to our demands or our faith. Good, faithful people are sick and dying and dead. Our prayers for their healing have not been answered. And some of us may be asking with the psalmist, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
You know, Jesus asked that question. On the cross. It was a real question, not just a formality. He was in agony. He was abandoned. And in his suffering, he shared the truth of his human experience in the moment. That is courageous, even life-giving. For some, it’s the work of therapy. For others, the work of prayer. We learn to speak into the darkness of suffering and say out loud to the universe, “I’m alone, and this stinks.” Some of us use more colorful language, but in the end, it’s our protest against the divine absence that opens the way for Presence to emerge.
I know it’s a paradox, this absence/presence thing of God that theologians and philosophers have pondered for centuries. I’m just acknowledging the story that shapes my life without trying to figure it all out. I’m giving us permission to say the same words that the Son of God said in the darkest moment. I think we need that in this time when people are dying alone in the hospital and when those who love them feel completely helpless and abandoned.
We need the language of lament and anguish to express the darkness of our souls and to keep faith before the abyss. Sometimes, faith is just saying what is real and trusting that in the darkness, there is a voice calling us home. And some nights, you just kick the can for all its worth and thank God for the fireflies.
