"And they were filled with great awe and said to one another, ‘Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?" Mark 4:41
As a kid I loved the Biblical story of Jesus calming the storm. First because I was fascinated with boats, and second because even though I didn’t have a theological inkling, I sensed that trust was critical to faith.
Knowing the closeness of Jesus and trusting that he would not abandon me was comforting. When I was afraid in the dark of the night, there was this presence to keep me from being overcome by my fear. In the chaos of moving, which I did several times in my young life, there was a companion who would not leave me.
There is a famous painting by Rembrandt called "Storm on the Sea of Galilee." It was stolen in 1990 from the Gardner Museum in Boston and remains missing. But you have probably seen a picture of it in a Sunday School book, or on the front of a church bulletin.
The painting gives a vision to the Scripture, one artist’s imaginative interpretation of God’s word, a way to see the story and to see ourselves in the story. In fact, it’s thought that Rembrandt put himself in the painting, as there is a 13th disciple in the boat.
Mark’s telling is to the point, all action, just the facts. But an artist adds color, depth, imagination, perception, light, the fullness of the details that we know are in the story, even if the writer doesn’t give them all. We’re asked to think and ponder, “What it is like to be in the storm?”
We’re also asked to reflect on stormy times in our lives. How do we react? What do we do? Where do we put ourselves when the waves threaten to swamp us? And where do we find strength and trust in the storm? Where is Jesus for us when things are hard and threatening and crashing around us?
When Jesus asks the disciples, “Why are you frightened? Don’t you have faith yet?”, we might get the impression that fear and faith are antithetical. If you have fear, then you can’t have faith. To have faith is not to fear.
But I don’t think that is true. I think Jesus is just stating the obvious. He knows the disciples are frightened, but they may not understand why they are frightened. Is it the waves? Is it the wind? Is it because they thought he was out to lunch, asleep and unavailable when they needed him?
Understanding our fear is important if we are to have faith. Faith comes through dealing with our fear; figuring out what makes us afraid and facing it with faith. Faith will help us overcome our fear, but first we must name our fear and face the storm winds head on.
In the painting, each of the disciples in the boat is dealing with his fear in a different way. Some are working the problem. Some are scanning the horizon. Some are praying. Some are too sick to do anything. Some are angry. These are all the human reactions to fear and chaos. But in the end, the calm comes, not because of anything we do, but because Jesus is in the boat with us.
Jesus is the Word that will silence the winds and calm the angry seas. Jesus is the presence that will help us make it through the storm. Jesus won’t necessarily take away our fear, but his presence and love for us will help us get better at facing down our fears and trusting that this storm will pass and there will be calm seas ahead.
I wonder if the 13th figure in the boat is meant to represent us. Which disciple are we? I’d like to think that having pondered this story my whole life, that I could be that calm figure, quietly praying. But knowing myself, I’m probably trying to solve the problem. I’m still learning to trust through the storm. I can hear the voice, “Why are you frightened? Don’t you have faith? Trust me. I’ve got you.”
