Our family has a name for our Thanksgiving gathering. It’s called “The Roll-in.”
Long before I joined the family, my husband’s grandparents started holding a gathering on Thanksgiving eve. Everyone rolled in from various parts of South Carolina. They would gather around the big bonfire that Dad (that’s what they called their grandfather, Joe Chastain) had spent the last week building. It was quite the spectacle, wood and trash piled as high as he could make it. When the seven grandsons arrived, it was time to light it up!
What is usually a gathering of 50 or so cousins, aunts, and uncles, has been reduced to eight of us this year. We have the advantage of a huge barn and lots of outdoor living space where we will socially distance and enjoy the fresh air. There will still be a big fire. We might set up a zoom Roll-in with the rest of the clan, or we might just wait until next year when we can get back to Thanksgiving as we know it. Like many of you, we’re sort of figuring things out as we go.
In the Bible, Paul tells us to “pray without ceasing, giving thanks in every circumstance.” That seems like good advice for this Thanksgiving in which our circumstances are so difficult. It’s been a terrible week. Many of us are grieving with the Barr family in the loss of Meredith. In our extended Methodist family, we are mourning the death of a beloved pastor who was a mentor and friend to so many of us, and like Meredith, died way too young. There have been a lot of prayers this week for these two families. And there have been thanksgivings for the ways we have all been connected and influenced for the better. Many Thanksgiving tables will have an empty chair this year. Prayers and thanksgiving are at the heart of our faith and of our living together in this difficult year.
When I was young, I couldn’t understand how one could pray without ceasing. How could you stay on your knees with your hands folded and your head bowed all the time? But then I realized that I wasn’t the only one praying. The prayers of the faithful are never ceasing. If you follow the prayers of all people everywhere across the globe, moving through a 24-hour day, you will hear prayers continually being offered every moment of every day in every language. Surely God hears our prayers in this way, flowing from our hearts across the creation.
As for giving thanks in all circumstances, I’m reminded to pay attention to the preposition. In this case, it’s “in.” We are not called to give thanks for all circumstances but in all circumstances.
There are things that happen in our lives for which we certainly do not give thanks. I don’t give thanks for people dying, or for this virus that has devasted our world, or for racism and hatred that cause harm in our communities. I don’t give thanks for those things. But I do give thanks in these circumstances because giving thanks is a way of living in the meantime of a world that is filled with illness, death, and conflict.
In giving thanks, we express our hope that things will be better and show our intention that we will do what we can to help God bring about the better. We give thanks because we have life and friends and faith and the love of One who is always with us, in good times and in bad times. We give thanks because even in the darkest hour, there is something for which to give thanks. Giving thanks keeps us from despair and reminds us that God’s will is larger than our present circumstances can show us.
We live into the mystery of God’s purpose for our lives and for the creation through thanks, trusting that our prayers are heard without ceasing. Some days, that is enough to keep us going. I’m thankful for our modified Roll-in this year and for all those who do everything they can to heal, save, research, share, give, and pray our way through this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.