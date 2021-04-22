With the 51st Earth Day observance this week, it seems like a good time to reflect on creation theology.
The Bible says that God created everything out of nothing, called it good, and gave humanity the responsibility to care for the world. We quickly messed things up, got ourselves expelled from our garden home, and have been trying to clean up our mess ever since.
All the while, we’ve managed to make a bigger mess of things to the point that we are close to crossing the point of no return, at least as far as planet Earth is concerned. In just a few hundred years, humanity has managed to do more damage to the planet than all the generations before us.
Theologically speaking, humanity’s original sin may have less to do with the fruit we ate and more to do with our failure to take care of the garden. It’s God’s garden, gifted to us for our use and the well-being of all life. If we continue to destroy it, we’ll destroy ourselves, which would be a complete waste of God’s great work of making us in God’s image.
Therein lies our hope. Something of the Creator has been woven into us from the beginning, a thread of goodness, hidden in the depths of our being. It’s gotten covered over with fear and alienation, greed and violence, but this image of God, the imago dei, is something we can’t destroy. It belongs to God, as surely as we belong to God, as surely as the creation belongs to God and also bears the image of its Creator.
We still carry within us the blueprint of God’s original project, the creation of a world where goodness and beauty, life and renewal, well-being and hope flourish. No matter how far we may have fallen, God’s grace extends deeper and wider, and within us there is something that stirs in recognition and connection.
Our hearts are restless until they rest in God, according to St. Augustine. We are made in the image of God the Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer of all life, created to love as God loves.
That idea, that understanding of the image of God within us and within all creation gives me hope for the world. Surely God did know what God was doing in creating us and making us stewards of creation. The image of God includes within us the ability to create, and in that creative power, we have hope of saving this beautiful planet. As much as we have destroyed God’s handiwork, we have within us the vocation to participate in God’s ongoing creative work and renewal.
After all, the story of faith is one of birth, life, death and resurrection. We believe that not even death can separate us from the love of God. The promise of renewal and the hope of salvation come from where it all started, God’s overflowing and abundant love.
I have no doubt that humanity can discover and engineer the technical know-how needed to heal and save our planet. The question is whether we love God and each other enough to do this work of stewardship.
Can we find within ourselves the creative image of God, the overflowing, abundant love of God to do what we were created to do? Can we love deep enough and wide enough to do the work of healing and justice, peacemaking and love that will save us all? We bear the image of God because that’s what love does, it creates and keeps creating life. Do we love our planet, do we love one another, do we love God enough to do what we were first created to do?
The 14th century mystic Julian of Norwich gives us reassurance from God,
“See that I am God. See that I am in everything. See that I do everything. See that I have never stopped ordering my works, nor ever shall, eternally. See that I lead everything on to the conclusion I ordained for it before time began, by the same power, wisdom and love with which I made it. How can anything be amiss?”
