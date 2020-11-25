I have noticed that a lot of people started putting up their Christmas decorations early this year. It seems that in a year when so much has been taken away or lost, we are eager to get Christmas up and going before the Corona-Grinch snatches away our joy.
Normally, I am a liturgical snob about such things. The MerryHallowThanksMas retail season drives me nuts! It starts in August with the first Halloween offerings and morphs around mid-September as Thanksgiving and Christmas intermingle, and by November 1, it’s a full-on Santa Claus take-over.
Technically, Christmas starts on December 25 and continues for 12 days until Epiphany on January 6. The four weeks of preparation before Christmas Day are known as the season of Advent, from a Latin word, adventus, which means “coming.”
I know all this because I took Public Worship with Dr. Don Saliers in seminary and became a convert to the Protestant liturgical revival movement. There are signs and seasons for everything under heaven, and the church just needs to hold off the marketplace to keep things in order on earth.
You can’t sing “Joy to the World” until the baby is born, which everyone knows was on Christmas Eve, because Luke says the shepherds were “keeping watch over their flocks by night.” The Wise Men are only in Matthew, by the way, and Mark and John don’t even talk about the baby Jesus.
But this year, I am willing to make an exception. Even I have been tempted to go ahead and set out the nativity scene that I made 30 years ago with a church member who was a porcelain dollmaker. She cast the figurines, and I glazed and painted them. My kids still wonder that their mother was ever that crafty.
Despite my own discipline in keeping the seasons intact, I have great sympathy with those who put up their Christmas tree on November 1 and haven’t looked back. If Christmas needs to come early this year, it probably can’t come soon enough. So, have at it — and hopefully those of you who still have pumpkins on your front stoop will get on with your lights and inflatable Rudolphs. It’s time for a new season of joy, a new year of hope!
And that’s exactly what Advent is. The Christian liturgical calendar begins on the First Sunday of Advent, which this year is the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Many churches have created beautiful “Hanging of the Greens” services to celebrate the start of the journey toward the manger. Things may be different this year, but nothing can stop a baby from coming. And a pandemic can’t stop us from hanging the holly and the ivy, putting up the Chrismon tree, and singing carols (socially distanced, outdoors, and masked)!
Of course, my penchant for Advent means that we should hold off on the Christmas carols in church as long as we can.
There are some wonderful Advent hymns, my favorite being “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus” by Charles Wesley who also wrote “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” I’m sad we can’t sing as John Wesley instructed his Methodists, “lustily and with a good courage” this year. But we can still sing spiritually, “with an eye to God in every word you sing” behind our masks, softly whispering the words that so many of us carry in our hearts.
Perhaps the the guidance we need in this most challenging holiday season is this: Find the joy in your heart and remember what is at the heart of the season.
Christians, Hindus, Jews, and others celebrate their holy days this time of year, most of which involve light as a symbol of hope and love and community. This season of good will to all may yet hold grace and growth that often come through struggle. Together, we can grieve our losses, cherish what matters, and keep our eyes on God in every word we speak and sing and pray.
It might be a little early, but in the words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us, everyone!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.