I’m looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July this year with our usual small-town displays and gatherings. I love our parades and the evening festivities with the Carroll Symphony and fireworks.
I remember one year when the storms were threatening. We could see lightning in the distance, but the radar showed a small pocket of clear skies over Carrollton Elementary School. The concert and fireworks went on, and the rain held off until we were safely home. Sometimes, you just get really lucky.
I feel lucky and truly grateful to be a citizen of a country where so many freedoms and human rights are protected by law, including the freedom to think and worship as I choose. There is no greater freedom than being able to think and believe and speak freely about those beliefs. I have had the privilege of preaching Sunday after Sunday, and I don’t have to worry about being censored by an authoritarian government. That is not the case in many places around the world where people of minority faiths are often persecuted by the dominant religious authorities or a totalitarian government. Sadly, some of those doing the persecuting call themselves Christians. American Christians are not without sin when it comes to persecution and harm to others, and we must continue the struggle to love all our neighbors.
Methodists talk about “going on the perfection,” and I find myself thinking of a spiritual journey of growth in love for God and neighbor. There is freedom in that journey, freedom to let go of old assumptions and views that leave some people out of the circle of grace. There is the freedom to embrace traditions that continue to be life-affirming, to sing some of the old hymns with new tunes, and to pray the Prayer of St. Francis because it is as beautiful and fresh today as it was in the 13th century. There is the freedom to make new wineskins and pour new wine into them, to be people of faith in our communities with neighbors who may think and believe a little differently from us.
In this country, we are all free to worship. Some pray five times a day on a Muslim prayer rug, while others pray the Our Father with the rosary. Some speak in tongues and some light the Shabbat candles. Some sing the Doxology and the Gloria Patri, while others lift their hands to the beat of drums and guitars. Some sway and clap their hands, shouting and singing “Glory, Hallelujah!” Some sit quietly in contemplation, listening for the prompting of the Spirit.
When we gather this weekend to celebrate freedom, I’ll think about this particular freedom to think and believe, to gather and pray, to worship and serve our neighbors. I’m grateful to all who protect this freedom, which is all of us. We protect it by honoring each other’s faiths, by ensuring that everyone, no matter their beliefs, is free to live by those beliefs. We do this by loving our neighbors, something all the world’s great religious traditions share. We honor freedom not just with tolerance, but also with gratitude for our neighbors of different faiths. Freedom for all people of faith means we stand up for their freedoms as much as we stand up for our own.
For those of us who will gather in church on the Fourth of July, even as we express thanks for our freedom to pray in our own way, let us be cautious about our patriotic displays. Wrapping the American flag around the cross or the Bible or any religious text or symbol undermines the very freedom of faith guaranteed in our Constitution. We Christians are a global faith, not constrained by nationalistic allegiances. Our only allegiance is to Christ who came for the love of the whole world.
I’ll celebrate my patriotic best this weekend, but on Sunday morning, I’ll do what I always do: I’ll pray and listen, receive communion with gratitude, and work on loving my neighbor. I’ll also be mindful that American freedom has a complicated history which we must continue to work out together with humility, repentance, and openness to each other’s stories.
