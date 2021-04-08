My freshman year of college, I went on what has now become known as an “alternative spring break.” Rather than go to the beach with friends, I went to the southwest corner of Virginia to spend a week with an organization called Appalachia Service Project. That week changed my life.
Full disclosure: I did go with friends, and I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into. This was before high school youth groups regularly went on mission trips to Central America and Africa.
Appalachian coal country, just six hours up the road, was as exotic and lacking the conveniences of running water and sanitation as any developing nation. I built my first outhouse on that trip, and a decade later, as a pastor in the same region, I was assured that the church had put in indoor plumbing just two years earlier. If they had still had the outhouse, I would have been prepared.
When people ask me about my call to ministry, I go back to this trip. I didn’t know it at the time, but God was planting the seed for my life’s work. God was opening my eyes and heart to a world I had never experienced, leading me deeper in faith and wider in love than I would have wandered on my own.
I went back again the next spring, and the next. I became the lead planner for our spring break trips. Then I spent a summer on staff, and again God kept opening the way.
The summer program hosted church youth groups for a week at a time. I was part of a four-person staff in Plum Tree, North Carolina. We stayed in an old rock schoolhouse on the river. The school had closed the year before and had been badly vandalized. We spent the first week cleaning up the glass, unstopping the toilets, and building out a kitchen and showers.
By this time, I was a seasoned mission carpenter. That means that with the guidance of someone who knows what they are doing, I know enough to measure twice and cut once. I still have my ASP manual, and if I had to, I could build a house. In fact, that summer, we actually did just that for Annie.
Annie’s house was falling in on itself. She lived there with about 25 chickens ... in the house. Every week we sent a crew to work on her house, and the staff worked extra on the weekends to speed things along. By the end of the summer, Annie had a nice two-room house. Since she didn’t have running water, we left a small space for a bathroom in case things changed. Otherwise, she still had a good outhouse.
Every day, Annie would go up the mountain behind the house and come back with a bucket of blueberries to share. She was receiving love in the form of a house. She was giving love in her offering of blueberries. That’s how grace works.
I can see God’s grace at work in my young adult self, calling me through these mission experiences that I thought were just fun trips with friends. I knew that faith was involved, but I didn’t see the path until years later.
God goes to work in our lives even when we are not mature enough to see the full picture. Divine grace infuses the smallest interactions, like sharing a bucket of blueberries, and turns them into communion. A whole life starts forming from the seed of one week spent on an alternative spring break.
I took my last group of college students on an alternative spring break in 2016.
We went to Florida and gleaned cabbages and oranges for the Society of St. Andrew, which then distributed them to local food banks. The grace of hard work in a cabbage field can remind you that God keeps calling and transforming our lives.
Maybe you went to the beach with friends this week. After this year, don’t we all need some beach time. Maybe next year, you might consider an alternative. Be warned, God might be waiting to change your life.
