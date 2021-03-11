A year ago this week, the world changed. I suppose it had been changing already, but for me, it was on this day a year ago that I received a phone call. I had returned the night before from an out-of-town conference.
My mother had just moved into the Stewart House, and I was looking forward to seeing her in her new home that my sister and I had carefully prepared for her. We had chosen some furniture and pictures, stocked her suite with new towels and hand soap, a writing tablet, some books. There was a picture of my grandmother on the table next to a rocking chair.
Friday morning, March 13, 2020, the Stewart House, like so many other long-term care communities across Georgia, closed to the outside world. I work for one of those long-term care communities, and by the end of the day we were doing the same thing.
It’s been a very long year. There have been some bright, open stretches where things eased up a bit, but we’ve never really had the promise of a return to life as we knew it until now. With the vaccine and with the infection rate dropping, we have real hope.
Hope is the twin of faith. We have faith because we have hope, and we have hope because we have faith. It’s kind of a chicken and egg thing. You can’t really say that one comes first. They go together. One strengthens the other. Lose one, the other is just a bit less potent.
The apostle Paul says that faith, hope and love remain and the greatest of these is love. Sometimes, I disagree. Sometimes, hope is the greatest, the spirit which lifts us up and gives us wings to soar above our difficulties. Hope can keep us going through the darkest nights and the longest years. Hope has made this year bearable.
With the new CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated, I’m hopeful that the loneliness and isolation experienced by so many will be replaced with hugs and sweet dinners and a good game of cards. Maybe some of you have just carried on as usual, and if you have been unscathed by this virus, then bless you.
For those who have lost a loved one and for those who have diligently tried to protect themselves and others, we’re hopeful that this next year will deepen our bonds of community and compassion. You see, during this time of isolation and loneliness, we’ve had the opportunity to appreciate the gifts of community. Distance has truly made the heart grow fonder or at least given us more tolerance for those who get on our nerves. Some of us have missed the thorn in our sides if only because the pain reminds us that we are alive!
Being able to gather in our homes with grandparents and grandchildren and hug and eat ice cream together is such a simple blessing we won’t soon take for granted. We’ve all become proficient at Zooming business meetings and family gatherings, but the simple water cooler conversation and singing “Happy Birthday” with a real chocolate cake and trick candles that won’t blow out is so much better.
We were made to be with each other, and this year of being alone has given us a chance to remember who we are with and for each other. A year later, I have hope that this devastating pandemic will have left us with a deeper awareness of the blessing of community and a stronger commitment to renewing the bonds of friendship and family. We need each other. We are better together. This great pause, hard and filled with loss as it has been, gives me a renewed hope for growth and blessing.
On that Friday last year, we could not anticipate the length and impact of this pandemic on so many lives. We can’t get that year back, but we can make the year ahead one filled with the hope of being kinder, closer, more intentional about who we are together.
Like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, we may just emerge transformed into more beautiful, magnificent versions of ourselves. We can only hope.
