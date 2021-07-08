Cho Boi! Welcome home!
When I hear the words, I know where I am. Home. Every summer, this is the greeting to campers who arrive for a week at Camp Glisson, located just north of Dahlonega.
Years ago, a camp counselor from Africa shared the greeting of his village and gave Camp Glisson a gift that continues to welcome children and youth from all over Georgia and as far away as California and New York to a week of transformational Christian community.
We Methodists talk about the “holy dirt” that is the nearly 400 acres of trees, trails, lakes, creeks and the magnificent Cane Creek Falls. Campers practice their faith in living groups through outdoor activities, morning and evening chapel, and the challenge of trying something new.
As I have many times before, I spent last week as the Theologian in Residence (TIR — a.k.a chaplain). It’s a blessing and a privilege, one of the best ministry gigs in the world.
Being the TIR is not for the faint of heart or those who are afraid of heights. In my years as the TIR, I’ve grown my adventurous spirit by zip-lining, kayaking, creek-hiking, and climbing a 30-foot Alpine Tower in the rain. As the TIR, I share the good news of God’s love through a ministry of presence. The kids learn that pastors are people who can dress in shorts, tie-dyed T-shirts and Chacos while delivering a sermon in chapel. They will join in the fun of making a campfire dinner or singing on the porch and maybe even get blobbed at the waterfront.
It takes a special breed of pastor to be the TIR at Camp Glisson; we take our responsibility so seriously that we are willing to endure chigger bites, bee stings, and even camp food to fulfill our duties. Truth be told, Chef André’s hand-breaded corn dogs, French toast and buttermilk biscuits are so hard to resist that I gained two pounds last week, even with putting in 20,000 steps a day. Blame it on the cinnamon rolls!
This year, the theme for summer camp was “Creation Speaks.” My job as the TIR was to bring a message around the story of creation in the book of Genesis and make it relevant to the lives of teenagers. Every day, I worked with one of the living groups to plan chapel.
The kids chose songs, created skits, composed prayers, and even created themed artwork. One group made a banner with their handprints in a rainbow of colors with the words Imago Dei revealed where they had put tape and then removed it.
Planning and leading four worship services a day is challenging. You never know where the kids will take things. Their questions and reflections around the Scripture reminded me that young eyes and ears often bring new understandings.
On the last evening of camp, night chapel is always emotional. The mid-high girls were crying as they filed into the front pew. I was feeling the weight of this pandemic year and the joy of a week that we all missed last summer. I knew that the message needed to gather up our experience of loss and overcoming, of fear and courage, of teenage angst and need for resilience.
Our focus was the Imago Dei, the image of God in all human beings. I told them about the way that some animals imprint on their mothers and that we were born with God’s imprint, God’s image. I spoke the words of St. Augustine, “You have made us for yourself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in thee.”
I also pointed out that the cross, the symbol of our faith, has both a vertical and a horizontal dimension. Our faith is cruciform, cross-shaped. The vertical is our relationship with God. The horizontal is our relationship with our neighbors. Each strengthens and grows the other. We learn to love others as we are loved.
Slowly, the kids found their way to the altar, they prayed and cried, and they hugged. Choi Boi!
I leave camp imprinted with the images of 300 youth in my heart and a little holy dirt on my toes.
