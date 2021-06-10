Today, as you read this, my daughter is getting married.
As any parent of a bride or groom will tell you, it’s a big day. And when you are also the pastor who is leading the service, it’s just a bit bigger.
I’m a seasoned wedding celebrant, and I truly love weddings. They remind me that you can still find your person, the one who will stick by you and hold you, love you through the good times and the crooked places, keep promises and walk into a future that is yet to be. Weddings just make me happy. In a world filled with too much hate, love still wins. One of the privileges of being the celebrant is that you get to say something about marriage in the context of a specific couple, many of whom I have known and watched fall in love. That happens when you work with students.
I have been through the angst of young adults trying to figure out who they and what life is calling them to do with their gifts. I have seen them date, fall in love, break up, recover and seek new love. I have witnessed the wonderful growth that happens when two people share their souls. By the time we spend several months preparing for their wedding, and more importantly, for their marriage, I’m kind of in the loop. I’m like the wedding whisperer.
I’ve learned a few things over 30 years of ministry and nearly 32 years of my own marriage. As the one helping people prepare, it’s my job to help them discover their own way to grow and connect in their marriage.
Think of it as a journey.
The wedding is just the beginning, but long after this one day, your life together continues, filled with unexpected twists and turns, highs and lows, fullness and emptiness, joy and sorrow, until you reach the end, death. At least, that is how the traditional vows read.
A lot of couples like to write their own vows, and while I appreciate the unique profession of love that comes with that endeavor, I think the traditional vows still hold up:
“To have and to hold, from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, until we are parted by death. This is my solemn vow.”
It’s that last part about death that makes the vows so solemn. The intention is to take each other as partners for life until the end comes. I knew, on the day I promised these things, that I wanted to take my last breath with my husband. I saw us rocking on a porch, enjoying our grandchildren (that is still to come), and still holding hands.
It’s a solemn promise for a life together, I tell the couple who has decided to wed. If you are not willing to put in the work, reconsider — because marriage takes work, commitment, patience, and a give and take that includes saying, “I was wrong. Will you forgive me? Yes, I forgive you.”
Our culture makes such a big deal about weddings. I get it. Celebration is important; and what is more important to celebrate than two people in love? I love a party. I love a good worship service even more, and I consider the time of worship, the offering our vows before God and family, to be a sacred experience that deserves our full attention.
Spend time, good time, putting together a service that honors your love. Read through the Scriptures about love. Include beautiful sacred music. Involve your family and friends in the service. Make your wedding service as memorable as the party after, and you will have a good start to your marriage.
Tonight, we’ll have a truly amazing party. But before we feast and dance, we’ll come together to worship. And the closing words of the service will bless my daughter and her new husband.
“God the Eternal keep you in love with each other, so that the peace of Christ may abide in your home. Go to serve God and your neighbor in all that you do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.