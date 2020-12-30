Let us leave behind the year that brought us to our knees
with pleas and prayers
for healing and grief and the accumulation of loss
that we did not feel strong enough to bear alone,
which is where too many of us found ourselves.
Let us not forget what we learned
through this season of global pandemic
and reckoning with racism and injustice,
because the struggle stirs our souls
and draws the circle of community
wider than our fears and anxieties.
Might we become better versions of ourselves,
having been refined in the crucible
of suffering, loss and conflict?
Will our compassion deepen for those
we are tempted to ignore and neglect?
Could we tear down the dividing walls
and extend bridges of love
be across enemy lines?
A new year is just a chronological measure,
not a change in reality.
On January 1st, people will still be sick,
and some will die.
We will still grieve and rage against the circumstances
that have caught us in a net that traps and holds back
our growth in grace.
But a changed heart and a new and right spirit
can transform the world.
Dare we love our neighbors more than we love ourselves?
As the earth begins a new journey around the sun,
may we set out with hope that the turning of the year
will turn the tide of this pandemic
and our spirits.
We are not through with this terrible virus,
or with crucial conversations.
We have more listening and work to do,
but all we have learned should mark our way forward
with healing.
We pray and pray. May it be so.
