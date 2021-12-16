“Joy is often mistaken for happiness, but happiness can change with a turn of events. Joy abides.”
The Rev. Joey Reed, the pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Maysville, Kentucky, said this in an interview as he stood next to the rubble that had been the sanctuary where just a week ago, he stood in the pulpit and proclaimed the word of God for the people of God. The town of Maysville was devastated by a tornado that left a 200-mile swath of destruction across the state. As communities across five states continue to search for survivors and recover their dead, Rev. Reed spoke about the sanctuary of the church as a place where people gathered for significant life rituals of baptism, confirmation, weddings, and funerals. With the storm all around them, he and his wife, Laurinda, huddled in the basement of the church. He thought of his own daughter who is to be married next spring. They are thankful to be alive and ready to help their community grieve and then begin the hard work of recovery.
I felt a kinship with Rev. Reed. As Methodists, we are connectional. Our polity, mission and practices connect us as the body of Christ in ministry to the world. Rev. Reed mentioned our disaster relief network already on the ground in the community. I’m part of that network and have been deployed to areas where tornados and hurricanes have caused damage. I’m grateful for a global connection that serves communities around the world. The Red Cross is the first responder in a disaster, but the Methodists and other people of faith are right behind them. Long after other organizations leave, you will find United Methodist Volunteers in Mission and other good people of faith still doing the long work of recovery. Maysville and other communities will be ground zero for mission teams for months and years to come.
I listened as Rev. Reed spoke about the season of Advent, sharing the themes of hope, peace, joy, and love. This past Sunday, his congregation gathered with another church whose pastor graciously invited them to join in worship together. As they lit the third candle of Advent, the candle of joy, his words about joy abiding were an assurance of God’s presence amid the devastation. No one could be truly happy in this moment, but they could hold on to the deeper joy that abides.
We expect this time of year to be filled with happiness, but for many people, grief and loss lurk around the edges. When you are missing the person who has loved you from the beginning or the one you thought you would grow old with or the child who didn’t have a chance to grow up, happiness may seem like an impossible and distant hope. Joy, however, runs deeper, beneath the surface of grief and loss, buoying our spirits with the promise of the future. Where we are now in our grief will not be where we are tomorrow. “Weeping may endure through the night, but joy comes in the morning,” the psalmist assures us.
I’m one who goes through the holidays with a mix of sorrow and joy. The innocent happiness of my childhood Christmas is long gone. A deeper joy has emerged through times of struggle and doubt, worry and loss. The gift of grace that comes through hard times replenishes joy again and again. We are not alone in our grief. There are even now angels singing with a great joy that shall be to all people.
When the world feels like it’s just too much to bear, I think about Linus from the Charlie Brown Christmas special. The Peanuts gang just can’t seem to make sense of the meaning of Christmas, and then Linus steps forward and tells the story from the Gospel of Luke (in the King James version, of course). A woman and man said yes to God’s crazy plan, and the world shot through with darkness, made room for joy to enter. Joy abides in a manger, in a destroyed sanctuary that will be rebuilt, and in the people of God who keep telling the same story.
