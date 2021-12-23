A friend of mine was looking for a Santa Clause with dark colored skin. She works in a retirement community with a diverse population and wanted to represent the people who are each other’s neighbors. She searched and searched and finally found a few black Santas tucked on the bottom shelf where they would not be noticed. Perturbed, she picked out the one she wanted and then proceeded to rearrange the Santas to a higher shelf, a small act of racial justice for the Christmas season.
Later that week, I was browsing through one of our local antique stores and came across a plastic lawn Nativity set, the kind that lights up, figures about three feet tall. Their skin was a lovely shade of brown. I took a picture and sent it to her to show that God was with her.
This is a season that celebrates God with us, God’s Incarnation, God coming to earth in the form of a human being. While the story tells us that God came as Jewish man in Palestine over 2000 years ago, we believe that the Incarnation is an ongoing reality. God comes to us in the flesh through the body of Christ, the community we call the church, and in every human being in the world. The body of Christ is diverse and beautiful, multi-cultural and multi-lingual. For God so loved the world . . . the Bible assures us. The world is filled with people of different hues, backgrounds, languages, and cultures. Why shouldn’t the Holy Family look like our own family?
Years ago, for Good Friday, I put together a slide show of depictions of the crucified Jesus from various cultures around the world. They were painted pictures, carved from wood and bone, crafted from metal, even formed from paper. Whatever the historical Jesus may have looked like, the Christ was reflected in the fullness of humanity. Jesus could look like any one of us, could be in any one of us. That is the theology of the Incarnation. God comes to us in each other, through the love we have for our neighbors.
On this most holy night of Incarnation, I hope we will sit in church with our candles and receive communion with hearts open to the amazing creation of God’s people everywhere. I will think about my friends in Nicaragua who faithfully serve the most remote communities up the river on the border with Honduras. I will pray for our ministries here in Carroll County that serve people struggling with addiction, mental health challenges, homelessness, and hunger. Dorothy Day, founder of the Catholic Worker Movement wrote, “The mystery of the poor is this: that they are Jesus, and what you do for them, you do for him.” The Incarnation was her guiding story for the work she did. Baby Jesus may come in a manger in Bethlehem, but Christ comes in those who are hungry and have nothing to eat, those who are thirsty and need a drink, those who are imprisoned by anxiety and addiction, those who are strangers, those who are lonely.
There was no room in the inn for the little family about to give birth. How often do we fail to make room for Jesus in our lives? Do we let the trappings of Christmas crowd out the meaning of Christmas? Tinsel and holly are a poor substitute for faith and hope. Even a big church production can stress us out to the point that we forget that the first Christmas was a simple affair in a stable with a feed trough for a makeshift bed.
After we come home from church around midnight on Christmas Eve, I like to sit in front of the tree. Much like Mary pondered everything in her heart, I think about what God is up to in the world. I feel the sadness of these times, and I let the “hopes and fears of all the years” lead me to Bethlehem. I see in the Christ Child, the children of the world, in every place, in every hue of skin, in every language; and I pray, “O, come, O come, Emmanuel.” Be with us and in us all this night.
