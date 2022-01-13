I have decided to stick with love.
. . . Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
Martin Luther King, Jr.
In a speech titled “Where do we go from here?” to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Aug. 16, 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to nonviolent social change rooted in love. He claimed love in the face of hate, all the hate he had seen in the faces of Klansmen and sheriffs with their dogs and water hoses and ordinary citizens who failed to be good neighbors. “If you are seeking the highest good, I think you can find it through love,” he said, because God is love.
If Martin were alive today, he would be 93 years old. Imagine the wisdom of someone that age. What might he say to us today about where we are and where we should go? I think he would still be preaching love to the world and reminding us that justice is “love correcting everything that stands against justice.” He would tell us to keep marching for justice, keep showing love to those who seek us harm. He would say again that “Darkness cannot put out darkness. Only light can do that.” The message he preached more than fifty years ago would be as prophetic today as it was then. Love is the way. Stick with love.
By love, Martin meant, and I believe, the work of justice and peace that breaks down dividing walls and welcomes everyone to the table. Love is a verb. Love risks and challenges. Love welcomes and shares. Love pours out for others. Love is not something we earn or deserve. Love is a gift we can only pass along to another.
In this same speech, Martin said, “Let us realize that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” If Martin were with us today, he would know how long it’s taken, and still there is a need for more bending to achieve true justice and peace in the world. Love is the long road, and we walk it step by faithful step. Along the way, we find ourselves joined by others who have committed themselves to stick with love.
The power of Martin’s vision, his dream, is that it’s still alive. He’s been gone for more than fifty years, but the movement for justice he visioned and led continues. The work is still before us, to create the beloved community, to extend the table, to welcome the stranger, to establish justice like a rolling stream and righteousness like a flowing river. And, most importantly, to create a society in which no one is judged by the color of their skin, but only by the content of their character.
As I watched the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate their first National Championship since 1980, I saw two players embrace, one black, one white. They were brothers who had achieved together the ultimate college football victory. Coach Kirby Smart talked about the love the players have for each other, their school, and the fans. When Martin Luther King Jr. was alive, this would not have happened. Although Charlayne Hunter and Hamilton Holmes came to UGA in 1961, it wasn’t until 1971 that five black players — Richard Appleby, Horace King, Chuck Kinnebrew, Clarence Pope, and Larry West — integrated the football team. On Monday night, Dawgs everywhere celebrated as one, and I was one of them (my daughter is a current student).
May that spirit of unity and love flow through the rest of our living, bending the arc of the moral universe a bit more toward justice. We are bearers of the dream. We are the inheritors of those who marched and sat and prayed and broke down the dividing walls of race and hatred. If a National Championship can bring us together, imagine what the power of love creating justice and peace for all can do. I’m sticking with love! Happy Birthday Martin!
