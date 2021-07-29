Gelene North, a Roopville resident, has opened her very own homemade ice cream shop after 12 years of perfecting her craft. But the shop isn't only to satisfy west Georgia's sweet tooth; it's also to help church mission trips.
As a young girl, North said she grew up in Oak Grove Church. While at the church, she learned a lot about going on mission trips and was interested in helping.
“When I was a teenager, there was a missionary that came to our church and told us about going on missions,” said North. “The Lord spoke to me, and it lit a fire in me. That’s what made go: ‘I want to do that’.”
Though she was interested in participating in the mission trips, she couldn’t afford it.
“I couldn’t take the money out of our home finances,” said North.
For many years, her financial status kept North from going on mission trips. But she said a calling from God, that guided her towards making ice cream in order to raise money.
“When I got older, the Lord whispered to me and said ‘I’m still over here, remember what I told you to do?’, and the fire kindled back again.”
North began selling her homemade ice cream to her church, as well as to people around the community.
For some time, she was selling her product out of a tent, then moved to a trailer for several years before renting out her current shop.
“I started out selling my ice cream like a yard sale, using a tent with a freezer and a banner,” said North. “I started doing that wherever anyone would let me set up. I got tired of the wind blowing my tent over.
“My husband saw an 8x16 trailer, and we purchased that. I sold out of that for several years, until we rented this building.”
Today, Gelene's Homemade Ice Cream is located at 160 Georgia Highway 5 in Roopville, and she has over 30 flavors of ice cream that she sells. And she said the ice cream has no preservatives.
“It doesn’t have anything in it that you can’t spell,” North said jokingly.
Other than selling ice cream to do God’s work, North said, she also enjoys seeing the faces of people who taste her ice cream for the first time.
“It makes me happy to know that I’ve made someone else happy,” said North. “That’s the best part.”
Because of her ice cream, North has now been on several mission trips, visiting Honduras, Uganda, Indonesia, Tennessee, Savannah, and Haiti.
North said she has been unable to visit Honduras recently, but she has a unique star made of pottery that she said can be found nowhere else.
“This star is a reminder to me that this is why I do what I do,” said North. “This whole thing is dedicated to the Lord.”
The first mission North recalls being a part of was in Savannah. During this mission, they roofed houses in 100-degree weather, she said.
“That’s what we do,” said North. “We do something to draw in people and then we tell them about Jesus.”
North said the trips are sponsored by the church she attends, which has been involved in mission trips even before she became a member.
“It’s mainly through my church,” said North. “Everything is always set up ahead of time so that when we get there, we can use God’s time wisely.”
North told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that she is very excited to see where her business goes. Since receiving the shop in March, North said it is doing well. In the future, she hopes for it to grow.
“It’s been a little hard keeping up,” said North. “The first week I was here, I made a gallon of every flavor of ice cream before I opened.
“The following week I had to close because I didn’t have anymore -- it had all sold out. For that reason, I know that this is where I’m supposed to be.”
