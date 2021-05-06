Summer camp. Brings back fun memories for most adults when recalling their days in school when part of the summer was spent at a church, sports or scout camp.
Today’s Carrollton families have a number of camps to choose from: an ever-widening variety of sports camps for track and field, football, basketball, softball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, golf, tennis and more, plus camps for culinary arts, drama, writing, visual arts, computer skills and more. So, what about a camp for elementary children for faith formation?
Since 2014, West Georgia Church has hosted a one-week GROW Day Camp for rising 1st through 6th graders. On the week of June 21-25, the church near the University of West Georgia campus at the corner of Hays Mill Road and Maple Street will partner with Carrollton First United Methodist Church and Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church for the seventh GROW Day Camp.
These three churches, as well as the leadership of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, believe this format of four full days plus a half day on Friday that are packed with activities serve faithfully for a single purpose. They are all designed to teach young children new skills to enable them to build their own Christian community.
There are three areas of focus in the curriculum and mission of GROW Day Camps. Grow deeper roots in their faith (grow spiritually), in their ability to work as a team (grow socially), and in self-confidence as a loved child of God (grow individually). The mission-minded Methodists can rely on more than 90 years experience (since 1925) of conducting camps in Dahlonega at their facility at Camp Glisson.
In 2008 the Conference added the current branch of GROW Day Camps geared exclusively to elementary-aged children with a day camp only format that carries the same mission directly to host churches. These churches house the professionally trained counselors for the week.
The camps up at Glisson have been successful for decades, but the higher cost of overnight stays, more meals and their location up near the Tennessee border limited their outreach efforts. In addition, they realized in the early 2000s that elementary age kids need the confidence from faith strengthening as well to resist negative peer pressure and learn how to serve others to form Christian community.
What are the three big keys to the success of GROW Day Camps? A low camper-to-counselor ratio, with their high quality, in depth training, coupled with the passion and caring attitude by the counselors, and fun activities that develop their faith in the process. Their winning system comes from what GROW calls ‘Living Groups’ averaging four to six campers per counselor — usually five — in which the campers stay all day every day, including sharing meals and snack times, with their assigned counselor. This encourages close relationships and bonding between campers to their counselors.
These healthy relationships can be seen developing even in the first day of camp. Activities taught include morning and late afternoon chapel in the shaded amphitheater on the church property, archery, belayed tree climbing, short drama skits, Bible stories, singing, arts and crafts, and a wide variety of non-competitive games and activities.
Of all the approximately 67 different counselors and site directors that have come to us to serve in our six previous camps, there’s not one I wouldn’t love to have back. They’ve all been passionate, caring, highly effective and enthusiastic, without exception. That is a strong indication of how well trained their counselors and site directors are.
We’re also amazed at how each year we see activities we’ve not seen before in previous camps. This shows the effort they give to design new, fun ways to teach the lessons. Their creativity is amazing.
I tell many parents before camp starts that your child won’t be the same child on Friday as he/she was on Monday. Most kids come in on the first day somewhat shy, looking around trying to see where they fit in. But by Friday, they’re typically full of new-found confidence, buoyed by the new friends they made and the fun they’ll remember for years. I’ve had parents tell me their child was still singing some of the camp songs until Christmas. When you can send your child to camp where they’ll have fun, gain new friends, grow a deeper sense of faith and learn new skills at the same time, what more can a parent ask for their child.
In 2019, GROW Day Camp at West Georgia Church filled its 48 camper slots a month before camp started. The church offers needs-based scholarships. Lunches and snacks are included. West Georgia Church also offers early drop-off as early as 7:15 all five mornings, with pickup at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:30 p.m. on Friday. On one day, a special day will be devoted mostly to water activities.
To view a 1 minute, 54 second video, see more photos and descriptions of camp activities, mission, curriculum, and COVID mitigation plan for the all-outdoor camp, and to register for camp and apply for the scholarships, visit www.westgeorgiachurch.com for the GROW Day Camp tab.
