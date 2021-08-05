First Baptist Church returns to in-person services

The First Baptist Church will host a Next/Now Church Year Kick off event on Aug. 8, in honor of the Dixie Street church resuming in-person services.
After some 18 months during which the COVID pandemic forced worshippers to socially distance, church officials, along with the Interim Pastor Joel Snider, said that it was time to get the members back into the church fully.
“Some of our guests have been waiting for [their] life to get back to normal,” said Snider. “We believe the opportunity set before us is what we have now.
“We don’t have a ‘next.’ What’s usually next is what we have now. So, we are just taking advantage of that.”
In November of last year, former Pastor Steve Davis retired. Snider became interim in January while the church is in the process of finding a successor for Davis.
“We’re currently looking for a replacement,” said Snider. “We hope to identify this person by the end of the year.”
This Sunday’s Kick Off event will be at the church, located at 102 Dixie St. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The worship ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., followed by dinner on the grounds in the Fellowship hall and treats from Pelicans SnoBalls. The meal will be catered by Josh McCorsely.
Snider said no reservations are required.
In addition, there will be inflatables in the church’s parking lot for the kids to play on during Sunday school.
“The children’s minister has planned a fun day for the youth to meet their new Sunday school teachers for the new year,” said Snider. “Also, the minister of music has recruited orchestra players as well to play the rich sounds of Christ.”
While the social world had took a pause, the church continued teaching and preaching the word through livestreams and podcasts on their social media accounts.
“We had a pretty good audience on those platforms,” said Snider. “The pandemic has forced us to learn a lot about the digital world, and that way of communication is not going to change.”
Snider said, that the church actually opened back in February, but has not regained all of its indoor congregants. For that reason, this event is an extra effort put forth by church officials to get some of the members back in the church, he said.
Snider said, during the pandemic, the church followed the most current CDC guidelines, which they will continue to do. At this moment, the church does not have a mask mandate put in place, but highly recommends that individuals practice safety precautions.
“We’re going to be faithful in what we have,” said Snider. “We don’t require our members to wear masks, however, we hope that unvaccinated individuals will follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC.”
Snider said, that he hopes this event pans out well for the future of the church.
“We pray this Sunday helps move the church forward as the search committee continues to look for our next, permanent pastor,” said Snider.
