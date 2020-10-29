First Baptist Church pastor retiring this weekend after final 5K run and sermon

After 25 years at First Baptist Church of Carrollton, Pastor Steve Davis will be retiring this weekend and giving his last sermon at Carrollton High School.
But before he does, he will also host the Fourth Annual Strides for Sheri 5K and Fun Run on Saturday. Proceeds will go to support the Sheri Davis Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded each year to a graduating CHS senior who plans to pursue a career in education.
The scholarship honors the legacy of Steve’s wife, Sheri, a fifth-grade teacher at Carrollton Middle School who passed away on Oct. 31, 2016.
The event is at 151 Tom Reeve Drive at 10 a.m., and residents can register at runsignup.com. The cost is $30 for adults and $10 for children 10 years old and under. The maximum price for a family of four is $90, plus $10 for each additional person.
Davis said this will be the last 5K event because his daughter, Natalie, is completing her senior year at Carrollton High School and he wants to spend more time with her.
Meanwhile, an International Interim Pastor has been hired to serve at First Baptist, Davis said. Dr. Joel Snider, a retired pastor who led Rome’s First Baptist Church for 21 years, will start in January. Snider retired in 2016 after 40 years in active ministry.
From Nov. 8 until then, guest pastors will preach at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton.
Davis is not a Carrollton native but rather chose this town. In announcing his retirement in August, he reminisced on the first time he arrived.
“Twenty-five years ago, when Sheri and I pulled into the back parking lot to interview with the Pastor Search Committee, chaired by the late Stanley Parkman, we began a love story. We fell in love with the people on that committee, with the church, and with the community. Over these past 25 years, we never really ever thought about leaving,” said Davis.
In the quarter-century since Davis arrived, the church has been transformed from one whose members were primarily senior citizens to one that is flourishing with families and children. But Davis said he could not pinpoint how many members are in his congregation because he does not keep track of that statistic.
In addition to building the church’s congregation, the church owns the property of BB&T Bank, has completed a multitude of mission trips around the globe, and has been a helping hand with the Carroll County Soup Kitchen since its beginning.
A retirement celebration following Davis’ last sermon will be held on Sunday. The church celebrated Davis’ 25th anniversary on Sept. 16.
