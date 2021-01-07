The state’s Senate majority leader does not think voting will become harder for residents if changes are made to absentee voting this year by Georgia’s GOP leadership.
The Georgia General Assembly is convening for the 2021 legislative session on Monday, and election reform will be one of the priorities for the Senate’s Republican majority caucus.
Georgians have just cast ballots in the November general election and the twin Senate runoffs this week. During each election, voters used absentee ballots in record numbers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were asked to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
Those absentee ballots, however, have become a lightning rod of criticism. Complaints about the procedures used to tally them are at the heart of partisan belief in irregularities that cost President Donald Trump the state’s 16 electoral votes.
In December, the state’s Republican majority promised constituents they would reform the election process across the Peach State, taking such measures as getting rid of absentee ballot voting without cause and outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes. Those drop boxes were authorized by the State Election Board last year to avoid the uncertainty of U.S. Postal Service delivery due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, said Thursday that some voters may believe lawmakers are only looking at reforming the state’s election process as a reaction to the Nov. 3 election. But he said this issue has been discussed by state lawmakers since the summer of last year.
More than 1.3 million Georgians used absentee ballots to vote from home in the general election, according to data from the secretary of state’s website, adding to the state’s record turnout during the election season.
Not only did that turnout give President-elect Joe Biden the narrow lead of 11,779 votes he needed to carry Georgia, it also produced the twin victories this week of Democratic senators-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff over incumbent Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian on Thursday, Dugan argued that with the reforms being planned for this session, voters will still have three weeks of early voting and can cast ballots absentee in person, even though lawmakers plan to eliminate ballot drop boxes and being able to request an absentee ballot without reason.
“We still have three weeks-plus of early voting, we still have absentee voting; it may be modified a little, but we still have absentee voting,” Dugan said. “Just because I don’t want to go to the polling station, in my mind, that’s not a valid reason to have an absentee ballot.”
Since 2005, voters have been able to request absentee ballots without having to provide a reason. Absentee ballot drop boxes, however, are new to the state, and were instituted to help facilitate the larger numbers of absentee ballots because of the pandemic.
The boxes were placed in each county for voters to drop off their completed ballots if they did not want to risk delays by mail. But the security of such boxes was one of the criticisms raised during and after the vote.
Sixteen states require voters to provide an excuse if they want to vote outside a polling place, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some states can also add voters to a permanent absentee ballot list so they can receive an absentee ballot for all future elections.
Mandating a voter ID to request an absentee ballot is another reform planned by the state’s GOP leadership.
Dugan said he supports voters having to provide an ID to request an absentee ballot because, he said, voters need to present one to cast their ballots in person and to register to vote. Residents can go online to the secretary of state’s website or to the county elections office to request an absentee ballot — but neither process currently requires a person to show their identification.
The senator said the measures were introduced because of a need to match voter signatures with what was used on their voter registration forms. He said lawmakers must ensure that voters are confident that what they see on their ballots is “valid and fair.”
“This is not a vote for ‘America’s Got Talent,’ where you just take some stuff in,” Dugan said. “These are significant issues that impact our nation’s long-term health. If it’s important enough for you to vote, then it’s important enough for you to have some voter integrity.”
Dugan said that while he “thinks the world” of Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, he said there were errors made regarding voting during the pandemic, and that the state was not prepared to receive the record number of absentee ballots that were cast by residents in the past two months.
“Do I think there was fraud in the election? Yes,” Dugan said. “I think there is fraud in every election. Do I think it changed the outcome of the election? No.”
The election reform proposals made last month by the state’s GOP majority follow allegations of widespread voter fraud — although no evidence of significant fraud was presented in legal challenges to the Nov. 3 outcome.
Dugan said he has met with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s legal counsel, several times in the past two months as the president’s legal team mounted challenges to the state’s election results. The senator asked Giuliani to present to him any evidence the Trump team may have of voter fraud. But he said Giuliani did not present any such evidence.
“If you’ve got this, present it in court, bring me the evidence and we can take action on it,” Dugan said. “I do know that dead people voted, I can confirm two of them so far. I don’t know where they were, but I know one of them was a [President Donald] Trump voter, though. The only reason I know that is because their spouse is the one who cast their ballot for them because the person had died and the dying request was ‘cast my vote for Trump.’ ”
Any isolated incidents of voting irregularities are being investigated by the secretary of state’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Dugan said. He added the legislature has no power to investigate any voter incidents.
“The legislature has no investigatory power,” he said. “We can ask questions in a committee meeting, but we have no law enforcement power. We can compel other agencies to investigate, which is what we do with the secretary of state’s office and the GBI. When they come back, then all of a sudden they are incompetent and ignorant and part of the problem. No, they are doing their job and reporting the truth.”
