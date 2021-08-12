Carrollton's First United Methodist Church is launching a new worship service this Sunday, August 15 at 5 p.m., when "Encounter" kicks off at the church located at 206 Newnan Street, just off the Carrollton Square.
According to senior pastor Larry Patton, the idea for a third Sunday worship opportunity at the longtime landmark church in downtown Carrollton has been in the works for several months.
Greg Cochran, youth minister at Carrollton First from 2004 to 2011, has served as pastor of Hope Church, a non-denominational church located on Burns Road in Carrollton, for the past six years. He and Rev. Patton got together, and the idea of a new type of service arose. Hope Church is partnering with CFUMC in sponsoring the service.
“Greg and I have talked a great deal about starting a service like ‘Encounter.’ We brought in the leadership of the church to discuss the idea and get their approval for Carrollton First to host it,” Rev. Patton explained.
“The opportunity arose to put our plan into action with Greg as the leader and his worship band that will be performing as part of the service,” Patton added.
Patton said that "Encounter" is a way to reach out to people of all ages in the community, not just members of the two churches which]'/ are sponsoring the service.
“Encounter” will be held in the CFUMC’s fellowship hall every Sunday afternoon beginning on the 15th at 5 p.m. A full nursery will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Coffee and refreshments will be served, and children’s and youth activities will be coordinated with the service.
According to Patton and Cochran, the name, “Encounter,” originated from the desire to provide opportunities to encounter God, other people, and ourselves.
“We want to bring multiple churches together, no matter the denomination, those who regularly attend morning services at their own churches but who would like to attend an evening service as well,” Patton said.
“Our mission is to cast a wide vision, a wide net, to make it an outreach service,” Rev. Patton explained.
According to Cochran, he is excited about his return to Carrollton First, but is particularly thrilled about starting a new service during a time when there has been and continues to be chaos in the world and even here at home.
“It’s a chaotic time with everything that is going on. There is even chaos in the church,” he said, “but we are hoping that ‘Encounter’ will be a beautiful opportunity to bring multiple churches together, people who have had a good week or a bad week. There is something beautiful and pure about churches coming together.”
The church’s fellowship hall is located in the rear of the church and can be accessed from streets on either side. Parking is available on both sides of the church, as well as in the multi-level parking deck located adjacent to the Carrollton Courthouse that is located diagonally across from the church.
