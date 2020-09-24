On September 21st, people of many nations gathered to celebrate the International Day of Peace. Established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution, “Peace Day” provides a globally shared day for humanity to put aside differences and contribute to building a culture of Peace. On this day, the United Nations encourages countries to observe the day by adhering to “24 hours of non-violence.”
On Monday evening, a crowd of people gathered on the front lawn of Carrollton Presbyterian Church to pray for (and work toward) peace in our world. The service was the first time since the pandemic began that this congregation met together in person. As people gathered, many of them were meeting their new pastor, Michael Moore, for the first time.
This year was particularly significant: the 20th Anniversary of the UN Resolution. “Shaping Peace Together” was the theme. The United Nations encouraged people to “celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness, and hope in the face of the (COVID-19) pandemic.” Since it is a United Nations proclamation, the day is commemorated around the world by not just Christians, but many faith groups.
Moore and his wife Denise have been involved in promoting the International Day of Peace services in the past and brought that tradition with them to Carrollton. Moore, who is a retired Air Force chaplain, deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom to Afghanistan in 2005 and Southwest Asia in 2007 and has seen the price of war first hand.
“I’ve seen moral injury experienced by soldiers who have killed,” he said. “As a Chaplain/Counselor I walked with our warriors as they worked through this difficult issue. I’ve also witnessed physical injury experienced by our military members and the effect these physical and mental wounds have on them and their families. I’ve officiated at funerals and comforted families and military unit members as they deal with their grief. I was also part of numerous Death Notification teams (a chaplain, medical person, and commander) who had to deliver the notification of death to a soldier’s immediate family.
“Having seen the effects of war both first and second hand, I see clearly the need for peace. I have walked with too many through the valley of the shadow of war, and seen too many lives senselessly lost.”
Different countries and cultures have their own symbols of peace but a few are used commonly across the world like the dove. At the ceremony on Monday, there were many images of doves present. In the century-old arches hung quilted banners featuring doves. People who attended were each given a smooth black rock hand-painted with a white dove.
When asked what each person could do to promote peace, Pastor Moore had a firm answer:
“Peace begins at home and in our community. Being a peacemaker is as simple and as complex as being a person who desires to live in harmony with others and with creation. It is sort of like the butterfly effect — our actions have that ripple effect which helps to expand peace beyond ourselves. Non-violent activism is another way to work for peace. I am a member of Veterans for Peace, a national advocacy group.
“Our mantra is ‘If you want to thank me for my service, work for peace.’ ”
