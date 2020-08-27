After 25 years at First Baptist Church of Carrollton, Pastor Steve Davis has announced that he will be retiring this November.
Davis announced his retirement as his youngest child, Natalie, completes her senior year at Carrollton High School, saying that he wants to spend more time with her in her final year.
Davis is not a Carrollton native, but rather chose this town, and in his letter announcing his retirement, he reminisced on the first time he arrived.
“Twenty-five years ago, when Sheri and I pulled into the back parking lot to interview with the Pastor Search Committee, chaired by the late Stanley Parkman, we began a love story. We fell in love with the people on that committee, with the church, and with the community. Over these past 25 years, we never really ever thought about leaving,” said Davis.
In his 25 years of service, church members and deacons Pam Smith and Patti Brown recall some of his accomplishments, including turning the church from one made up primarily of senior citizens to one that is flourishing with families and children.
“We had a nursery but no children, we had empty Sunday school rooms and we had very few young couples at that time. And now, the nursery is full and running over, as well as the Sunday school rooms,” said Brown.
In addition to building up the church’s congregation numbers, the church owns the property of BB&T Bank, completes a multitude of mission trips around the globe, and has been a helping hand with the Carroll County Soup Kitchen since its beginning.
“He made a tremendous impact on the growth of our church, especially being a downtown church. They’ve really taken the perspective of outdoor ministry in our community,” said Smith.
Brown said that on Sept. 16, the church will be having a celebration for Davis’s 25th anniversary and on Nov. 1, Davis’ last day, they will hold a retirement celebration.
A transition timeline outlines that during September through December, the deacon body will form a pastor search committee and a personnel committee will search for and hire the Intentional Interim Pastor.
On Nov. 8, one week after Davis’s last sermon, guest ministers will preach until an Intentional Interim Pastor is hired.
“The future is very bright for First Baptist. We have a healthy church, a strong church, a church focused on serving others, and a church that tries to emulate Jesus Christ,” said Davis’s letter.
