CrossRoads Church will be holding a mobile pantry event on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The mobile pantry partners with Atlanta Community Food Bank to fight hunger by engaging, educating, and empowering the community.
These packages will be available to all of those in need. The reason is to quickly distribute large volumes of food directly to underserved communities.
The pantry will take place at Carrollton Middle School, located at 151 Tom Reeve Dr.
The event will begin at 1:15 p.m., and will end at 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.