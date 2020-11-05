Churches gearing up for holiday season

With the holidays coming up soon, churches in Carroll County are preparing for their Operation Christmas Child and Thanksgiving Offering events to help the homeless and families across the globe.
Southern Hills Church is hosting a Thanksgiving Offering weekend on Nov. 19 and 22 to collect funds for the Holy Spirit Shelter, a volunteer-run organization in Carrollton helping the homeless, the Pregnancy Resource Center and other local missions.
This year, 10% of the offering will be donated to local missions and an additional 5% will be given to the shelter. The Pregnancy Resource Center will also receive 5% of the offering.
Dr. Stephen Allen, the pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church, said he and his ministry offer the drive every year, and volunteers fill shoeboxes with various hygiene items and toys to be sent to a processing center for distribution.
“It is an accessible way for local church congregants of all ages to make a difference around the world,” Allen told the Times-Georgian. “We even have our elementary-aged children participating this year.”
The program is operated by the Samaritan’s Purse organization, he added, with local help from Dan Dockery, the Director of Missions for the Carrollton Baptist Association. Scottie Jennings, a member of the church, is a local volunteer and advocate for the program.
Shoeboxes are available now at the church and must be turned in by Nov. 15 with a $9 donation for shipping, according to Tabernacle’s website.
National Collection Week is Nov. 16-23, and the Samaritan’s Purse website said the mission of “Operation Christmas Child” is to “provide God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with local churches worldwide, share the good news of Jesus Christ.”
The program began in 1993 under the direction of Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham, who received a call from a man in England asking if he would be willing to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia, according to the organization’s website.
When the program was established, 28,000 shoeboxes were filled and distributed in 1993. Today, more than 178 million shoeboxes are delivered to children around the world.
Meanwhile, Midway Church in Villa Rica has been participating in this event since Oct. 25 and will be collecting shoeboxes through Nov. 15 at noon.
“Every year, we want to find ways to give back and love on people well,” the church’s event page said. “That is why we partner with Operation Christmas Child to equip kids with a gift they will use for years to come, the Gospel. Imagine what can happen when we share the good news of our savior with so many others.”
