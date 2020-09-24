A Carrollton church is hosting a community event on Saturday to give away food and gas to those in need.
Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane, and Pastor Walter D’Andre Green will be at the Marathon gas station at 826 Newnan Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event, and all the merchandise being given away by the ministry, is free.
Green will be joined by the church’s operations pastor, Trey Farmer, and Farmer’s operations team. After the community day on Saturday, the church will hold an outdoor and socially distanced “park and praise” event at the campus on Sunday at 11 a.m.
“The whole premise is that we are colliding with the community,” Green said. “We’re giving away free gas, school supplies, groceries, gift cards and we’ve partnered with others such as Target, Chick-Fil-A, O’Charley’s, Ruby Tuesday, just a number of different people to do a mass giveaway of about $10,000 of merchandise and $5,000 of gas.”
He said the event was inspired by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and he wanted to show people that Jesus Christ still cares for the community. The church is also having a worship service tonight at 7 p.m. to start the weekend of giving back.
“We want to show them the Gospel so that they can see Christ ‘in the skin’ as we call it,” he said.
Other members of the community, from barbers to cosmetologists and aestheticians, will also be on site to give their services. Tutoring will also be part of the event, and Green added that students can enter to win one of the few Chromebooks being given away for virtual schooling.
The event on Saturday will also feature officers from the Carrollton Police Department who will talk about safety and interact with children alongside their K-9 unit, Hummer, and four-wheelers.
“It (the coronavirus) has really forced us (as a church) to do things differently,” Green said. “We’ve been back since about May, May 31, even with the CDC guidelines to make sure that we have the spacing that is proper and social distancing. It’s really challenged us to be creative about sharing the Gospel.”
Thinking differently about how to bring the Gospel to the community has been high on Green’s priority list, and he said he would rather connect with residents rather than preach to them.
“We’ve been able to reach more people virtually than we ever could in the building. We’ve seen people from different states get engaged because it is virtual on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. People from New Jersey, people from Philadelphia and people from different states are actually watching the broadcast.”
