A three-year-old church is setting up its ministry across from the Maple Street Mansion because of the need for more classroom space for its congregation.
Pastor Kirk Richeson of Christ the King Church said the ministry was planted on New Year's Day in 2017 at the University of West Georgia and relocated to a retail building in June across from the Maple Street Mansion, 401 Maple St., Suite F.
“We’ve been in the community for a while,” Richeson said. “We then signed a lease on the storefront that we are in now during the time that we were meeting online, building a space out for us to be able to get into whenever things open back up.”
The church is one of the smaller ministries in Carroll County, with between 30-50 members able to fill the space next to the Big Bear Chinese Buffet, Richeson said. The church transitioned out of the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) building on campus.
“We needed more space,” he said. “We knew we wanted to be in town, and we wanted to be in between the campus and downtown. It (the storefront) opened up and that was kind of the start. It worked out really well.”
But while he said the space is comparable to their original building, the new space on Maple Street has added classrooms that can be used by children and a nursery. The church has two services on Sundays at 9 and 11:15 a.m.
Richeson has been in Carrollton since 2004 and got his undergraduate degree from the University of West Georgia. When the church opened at the BCM building in 2017, he said there were some limitations on what his ministry could do because he was sharing the space with the students on campus.
He said the church strives “to make, train and send disciples” across the globe to engage neighbors and nations with the gospel of Jesus. The church’s values include engaging with the Gospel and promoting diversity, according to Christ the King’s website.
“Prior to our planting on campus, I was on staff for about seven years doing student collegiate ministry,” he said. “My wife lived in Carrollton, and so we started meeting in our home with a group of guys, and it has kind of developed into a church. It was very organic, very grassroots.”
The church members faced challenges, such as engaging the whole Carrollton community because of the belief that the ministry was only for college students. Not being able to host a ministry outside of Sunday services was another obstacle, he added.
While the church is Baptist in practice and principle, Richeson said the ministry is evangelical Protestant and is focused on God’s Word and discipleship. A full description of the church’s beliefs can be found on the ministry’s website, ctkcarrollton.com.
“Here at Christ the King, we are driven by a mission that takes into consideration a series of values explicit in God’s Word for the Christian life and the decisions we make,” a statement on the church’s website said. “These function at an organizational and individual level.”
