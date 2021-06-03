Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church will be commemorating the Feast of Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 6.
The Roman Catholic feast day will be centered around a colorful noon procession, which will take place at the church located at 210 Old Center Point Road.
“Corpus Christi is Latin for the 'body of Christ',” said Father Gaurav Shroff. “The feast of Corpus Christi allows individuals to express their faith and belief that God is with us.”
The ceremony celebrates the tradition and belief among Catholics that Jesus Christ is present in the Holy Eucharist. When blessed by the priest, Catholic belief says that the Holy Spirit transforms bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Christ.
“At the moment this happens during the Mass, the people are normally kneeling in silent adoration, and the bells are rung to signal the consecration, and there is no music at this time,” said Shroff.
Shroff described the Feast of Corpus Christi as the most “solemn” occasion, where Jesus Christ, and God Himself, descends upon the altar to be with his people.
“The consecrated host refers to Jesus Christ," Shroff said. "It is no longer referred to as bread or wafer once the consecration has begun.”
The main feature of Corpus Christi is the procession in which the sacred host is carried out of the church “for the Christian faithful to make public profession of faith and worship of the Most Blessed Sacrament.”
Shroff said that many Catholic churches around the world still celebrate this tradition. Most celebrate with both a Mass and procession, however, some only engage in the Mass.
“This year, our celebration will be fairly short,” said Shroff. “It will probably last for 30 minutes. After prayer, people will follow in a procession hymn, singing and praying as we walk outside around the church. If it rains, the ceremony will only take place inside the church."
Shroff said that the procession on Sunday will be visually striking through the use of colors and what they symbolize.
“Basically, the vestments [garments] worn by the priest are striking,” said Shroff. “Normally the clothing is gold and ornate, as is the monstrance [a vessel in which the Host is placed to be shown to congregants].
“The priest carrying the Eucharist [also known as the Blessed Sacrament] is covered with an ornate canopy. In some places children who have made their First Holy Communion that year strew flowers in front of the procession, and we are hoping to do that on Sunday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.