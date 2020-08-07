Catholic students at UWG now have a place to call home with the opening of the new Catholic Center, just in time for the fall semester.
Norma Rothschadl, the director of campus ministry at the new Catholic Center, said that while the center faced some challenges as it was being planned, they were able to overcome those challenges though community support.
Fr. Rafael Carballo at Our Lady of Perpetual Help realized the great need for a Catholic Center at UWG after he first arrived.
Rothschadl said that while events for Catholics on campus have been held in the past at various locations, they have never had a centralized location to call home. The new center is intended to serve as a place where the Catholic students can study, hang out, pray, and just generally engage in fellowship with each other.
Fundraising began for the new center in 2019. When the COVID-19 virus hit the United States, the Campus Ministry program realized that development efforts would be greatly impacted and groundbreaking could be delayed by years.
This, however, did not happen. During the quarantine period, a home became available next to the lot purchased for the proposed center.
Rothschadl campaigned the Archdiocese of Atlanta for permission to rent the property to be used as a temporary Catholic Center until funds could be raised to build the originally planned center. On June 15, permission was granted.
The new center can be found at 1406 Maple St.which is across from the Kennedy Chapel, an important piece in the history of Catholicism in Carrollton.
The chapel was originally an Episcopal church that eventually became the first home of the local parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in 1953. It was relocated to the campus and named for President John F. Kennedy after his assassination, and in May of 1964, Attorney General Robert Kennedy came to the campus for the dedication.
The chapel is now used by all at the university and not limited to the Catholic students; however every Monday it is booked for Mass for students at the university.
In addition to Mass this coming Monday, the center will have a host of activities for the first week of students on campus.
Sunday is “Freshman Move-In Day” where students can stop in for a tour; Monday is “Mass & Pizza with da Padres!” where there will be Mass at 6:30 p.m. in the backyard of the Catholic Center followed by a pizza dinner and an opportunity to meet the chaplains.
Tuesday will feature an “Ice Cream Sundaes & Eucharistic Adoration.”
Wednesday will have “Cookout & Backyard Games,” which is a night of fellowship with Campus Catholics at UWG, including a cookout and assorted yard games.
Finally, Thursday is “Tacos & Trivia” with tacos, trivia, and fireworks.
