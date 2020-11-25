The Catholic Center at the University of West Georgia has been awarded a $3,000 grant to purchase the necessary items for celebrating Mass and other sacraments.
The grant was awarded to the center by the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia and the Satsky Foundation, according to a Nov. 20 Facebook post by the organization.
“Our Lady of Perpetual Help has always been so kind to allow the center to ‘borrow’ needed items, but now the center will be able to purchase items such as vestments, altar linens, thurible, [a] holy water pot, etc.,” the post said. “We are so very grateful for this wonderful gift that will allow us to provide a rich and authentic experience of the sacraments. This is another step toward becoming an independent and established ministry.”
The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia manages and invests gifts to support the current and long-term financial needs of parishes, schools, charities and other ministries, a statement on the organization’s website said.
The organization distributed $2.4 million in grants during the 2020 fiscal year and has also given $21.2 million in financial assistance to parishes across the state since 1997.
Norma Rothschadl, the director of campus ministry at the new center, recently told the Times-Georgian that while the center faced some challenges as it was being planned, staff members were able to overcome those challenges through community support.
“It’s very nice, [and] obviously when you’re a brand-new ministry, the startup costs can be overwhelming,” she said on Wednesday about the grant. “We have been blessed to have an amazing amount of support not only from Our Lady of Perpetual Help, but also from the community.”
The new center can be found at 1406 Maple St., which is across from the Kennedy Chapel. That chapel is an important piece of Catholic history in Carrollton.
Originally an Episcopal church, the chapel eventually became the first home of the local parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in 1953. It was relocated to UWG and renamed for President John F. Kennedy after his assassination. In May of 1964, Attorney General Robert Kennedy came to the campus for the dedication.
Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer of the Diocese of Atlanta recently visited Carrollton in October to dedicate the new center.
The center does not have a regular source of income and has an ongoing digital campaign with a goal of $15,000. This is the cost to rent the center and covers the utilities and operating costs for the remainder of the year, according to the ministry’s website.
“Another thing that we’ve had, which we can’t get around this, but having Mass outdoors, we’ve been using a folding table and a white tablecloth, and that really isn’t appropriate,” she said. “It doesn’t have the reverent feel to it. We want to give our students a more authentic experience in Mass just as they would if they were going to Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.”
She said she expects to receive the funding early next month to help the center start purchasing the necessary items. But she said there is still a long way to go because the parishioners are renting the current facility and want to build a new center in the future.
Residents who want to contribute to the “I Give Catholic” campaign can donate at atlanta.igivecatholic.org and search for the Campus Catholics at UWG on the website. Rothschadl told the newspaper on Wednesday that the ministry has received $6,975 — almost half of the goal — so far from community members.
She said last year’s Catholic campaign was “instrumental in getting the ball rolling” to open the center, and that was the first big fundraiser she hosted. That campaign raised more than $25,000.
“Two things are in play this year that we don’t expect to have the same type of response is, one, COVID because a lot of people have lost their income and their jobs,” she said. “The other thing is that we have already tapped into a lot of the folks in our area that have been giving and have been sustaining us.”
