Carrollton Presbyterian installs new pastor

Special to The Times-Georgian
On May 2, the Rev. Michael Moore was installed as Carrollton Presbyterian’s new pastor.
The Rev. Moore is an Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) who retired after serving 20 years. He and his wife Denise served Presbyterian churches from Florida to Colorado and chose Carrollton Presbyterian because it is a church willing to be transformed, along with their pastor to love God, show compassion, and boldly follow Jesus.
The Rev. Moore believes that working together is vital for a healthy church.
“In the Air Force I was taught by good leadership that when things go well, you praise your staff/team; and when things don’t go well, you shoulder the blame instead of blaming others. My role as a pastor/leader is to encourage and equip not only the staff and Session, but all the members of a congregation to utilize their gifts in the service of God and the greater church/community.”
When he’s not shepherding his flock on the corner of Maple St., Michael loves to hike with his wife and take photographs of God’s amazing creation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.