The new pastor of Carrollton Presbyterian Church will be the host of an International Day of Peace event on Monday, the biggest event yet on the church’s calendar over which he has presided.
September is the month of peace, Rev. Michael Moore said, and an outdoor event will be held on the front lawn of the church at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1. Church leaders are asking those who attend to bring a chair, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.
The church is located at 14 Maple St., near downtown Carrollton.
The International Day of Peace is part of the Presbyterian Church USA’s calendar. On what is also known as Peace Day, people around the world will participate in various activities centered on that theme. These activities include interfaith peace ceremonies, lighting candles, peace prayers, tree planting, walks, or choir singing.
A resolution by the United Nations established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to coincide with the opening of the UN General Assembly.
The first Peace Day was celebrated in 1982 and was held on the third Tuesday of September until 2002, when Sept. 21 became the permanent date for the International Day of Peace.
Symbols associated with this day include a peace dove flying with an olive branch in its beak. A dove is generally a sign of peace in Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
“I think it is especially significant this year, especially with this pandemic,” Moore said. “Most people have never seen anything like this. It’s a reminder that, even when life is upside down, we are still called to be peacemakers.”
He said it is not up to the highest levels of government to be “peacemakers,” but it is up to residents to work toward this change. A significant part of being a peacemaker is by listening to other people’s stories and acknowledging what others have gone through, he added.
“Sometimes, we are too quick to divide and we should look for ways to unify even in the midst of all our diversity,” he said. “Peace, in my eyes, does not eliminate differences. It’s not my way or the highway. Peace-making is how do we as a diverse people work together for the community?”
Moore and his wife, Denise, now have two worship services under their belt as leaders of the church and have come to west Georgia from Estes Park, Colorado. He was previously the pastor of the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies there.
Moore is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and was also a chaplain for 21 years before he retired in June 2011. He is transitioning to a new church during the middle of a pandemic, which he said has been unusual for him during his career.
“The masks and physical distancing have been a challenge, but that’s a way for us to say, ‘hey, we are still a church,’ ” Moore said. “We’re learning how to be the church in new and exciting ways.”
His vision for the church is for the ministry to continue to grow in faith and learn to grow within the Carrollton community. The Presbyterian church has approximately 233 members.
Between the University of West Georgia, the local organizations, and the arts community, Moore said he and his wife were drawn to Carrollton. He added he was attracted to the city’s GreenBelt after hiking in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.
“When I come into a call, I don’t want to change everything that exists there,” Moore said. “That’s a not good way to lead as a pastor. What I believe is, when you come into a parish and church, you get to know the church and people and see how things are running. The church isn’t static, it’s growing in many ways. I am excited to be a part of that process.”
