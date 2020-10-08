When it comes to building more affordable housing in Carrollton, at least one city pastor says there is a problem that needs to be addressed.
The Carrollton Ministerial Alliance has elected a new president, who talked recently about the importance of affordable housing and said the homeless in the city are “largely invisible.”
Rev. Jeff Jackson, the leader of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church near downtown Carrollton, was recently elected as the president of the ministerial alliance. He addressed the council during their meeting on Monday night as a representative of both his church and the Ministerial Alliance.
He said the alliance is formed of Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Lutherans and Catholics as well as residents who are non-denominational and from many other religions.
“The more that I communicate with my brothers and sisters, lay or ordained, Black, white, Hispanic, liberal or conservative, rich or poor, the more that I find there is something we actually all agree with,” Jackson said. “Carrollton needs affordable housing. We have a problem.”
Jackson added other community organizations such as The Holy Spirit Shelter (THS), Impact West Georgia and the Carroll County Emergency Shelter have partnered with the church toward finding housing.
“They have been helping keep a roof over their heads during this time,” he said. “The homeless in Carrollton are largely invisible to middle-to-upper class citizens. They are people who work full time, some who work multiple jobs, some who have been laid off, some who suffer from physical or mental disabilities. Many of whom who have children.”
“I’ve not met one of them who wants to be in their situation. They want to pray for anything else other than asking God where they are going to sleep.”
But Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said even though many residents may not know what is being done to address the issue, she and city officials have been meeting to come up with solutions.
Carrollton Ward 4 Councilman Bob Uglum added there are things being done to address the homeless problems but said he cannot comment on these efforts.
“It’s a problem that did not happen overnight, and I don’t anticipate it going away overnight,” he said. “There are a lot of efforts being made toward that. I’m thankful we live in a small town where we can work together to try to make things better for everyone who lives here.”
Brett Ledbetter, Ward 2 councilman, has a background in residential housing and said housing is an issue that exists in every community. He added other counties, such as Troup County, have had challenges with affordable housing.
“I truly believe that there are people who feel like buying a home is an unattainable achievement to them,” Ledbetter said. “I don’t believe that. I would appreciate those in the community that have background in mortgage loans or banking coming together and trying to solve that one part of the housing problem. There are people who could afford to buy a house if they just believed they truly could.”
Jackson said his church’s community outreach program has spent more than $200,000 helping 450 different families find housing since March, when the coronavirus pandemic began. This money has assisted mostly in keeping residents in hotels.
He said there are residents who want to work, come home to a place they can afford and lay their heads down at night in peace. But before other needs can be addressed, such as education and hunger, he said a “safe, clean and affordable” place to live needs to come first.
“I saw last month how easy it was for the city to approve containers for our yard clippings, and yet to find a place for our people to live affordably seems to be an impossibility,” he said.
John Raglan, a Carrollton resident, said this problem — and many others — cannot simply be solved by the city government and said he has also heard others talk about the need for affordable housing.
He said this issue can be solved by bringing in residents from all types of backgrounds in Carrollton, from business owners to church leaders and other community members.
“To get the right answer, you have to ask the right question,” Raglan said. “The question is not ‘what do we do to get more affordable housing?’ I think the question is what can we do so that people can afford the housing? We need to develop people and not keep them down. What can we do to create more people who can afford the housing?”
