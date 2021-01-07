Carrollton First Baptist Church has welcomed a new interim pastor this month as the church looks for a new pastor to lead the congregation.
The Rev. Joel Snider, who retired from the First Baptist Church of Rome in 2016 after 21 years, began as interim pastor on Jan. 3.
He said he anticipates being in this role for the next nine months to a year as the church searches for a replacement after former Pastor Steve Davis retired in November.
Snider said he is navigating the virtual world of streaming services online during the first month of his new leadership position. The church announced in December they would be returning to online worship services as the number of coronavirus cases have spiked.
“At this particular point, like many churches, we are worshipping virtually while we try to assist with the COVID situation,” Snider said in an interview with the Times-Georgian. “My participation in worship for the next few Sundays is simply to submit videos of my part. Therefore, I’m not actually present and not in the church or in the sanctuary. I regret not being present and being able to meet people.”
Davis retired on Nov. 1 after 25 years at First Baptist. Davis made his announcement to retire on Aug. 23, which kicked off the hunt for a new pastor by a search committee comprised of such members as Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus.
Since Davis’ last service on Nov. 1, the church has been led each week by guest pastors, including Rev. Jody Long and Rev. Karen Kagiyama. Snider met with the search committee on Nov. 16 before transitioning into his role.
In 40 years of service, Snider has served in churches in Nashville, Memphis, and Louisville, Kentucky. He and his wife, Cherry, have two daughters and three grandchildren, and he said he moved to Rome in 1995.
He said he was inspired to become a pastor in college, and he added most Christians “gain some sense of how God wants to use their lives.”
“I don’t think every person who feels called to a particular vocation is called to a Christian church vocation,” he said. “But when I was in college, I just had a very clear impression that [becoming a pastor] is what God wanted me to do. Nothing ever changed that, and that’s where I’m at today.”
He told the newspaper he wants to give the congregation a continued pastoral presence at the church and is helping the ministry find a vision as they look for their next leader.
“I want a bring a message every Sunday that is relevant to the times and is particularly relevant to the circumstances that the congregation finds itself in as they look for their next pastor,” he said. “I will adapt and tailor my messages for the specific task of the church as we proceed through this interim time.”
