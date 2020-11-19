A Carrollton-based caterer will go to hotels across Carroll County on Thanksgiving Day for those in need of a meal and a serving of holiday spirit.
LaToya Gamble is the owner of the Heaven in Your Home catering business and will start cooking all the Thanksgiving staples imaginable, from the chicken and turkey to the stuffing and potatoes, at 3 a.m. on Monday morning.
She told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that she will be cooking Monday through Wednesday in preparation for her Thanksgiving food drive. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, she and volunteers will be hosting holiday banquets across Carroll.
She will start at the Carroll Inn, 1485 N. Park St. in Carrollton, and then visit nine other hotels such as the Rodeway Inn and Royal Inn, and a trailer park in town.
“I got it started four years ago, and I don’t do this for a pat on the back or monetary reasons,” Gamble said in a video posted on her website. “I do this out of the bottom of my heart. I used to stay in hotels and motels, and I was homeless a couple of times. This is very dear to my heart. We’re just giving back thanks.”
Every year, she and volunteers from area churches and businesses come together to serve full-on banquets with turkey, dressing and all the sides at several extended stay locations. Anyone is welcome to volunteer, she said, and can contact her through her website, heaveninyourhomecatering.com.
“We end up at the Efficiency Lodge on Bankhead, since that’s the biggest one, and that will be our stopping point,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
Gamble said she provides food to those living at extended stay hotels around Carroll County because they may not have families to visit during the holidays.
She does not put a limitation on how many plates an individual can take home either, and she said people are amazed that she would take the time to cook them a holiday spread when she could be with her own family that day.
“I just cook a lot of Thanksgiving food, everything you can imagine,” she said on Thursday. “We’re going to set up buffet style in the parking lots, get out and go knock on doors and it doesn’t matter whether they want one plate or two plates. We give them as much as they want.”
But she does not just feed residents with full banquets on Thanksgiving Day.
She started Heaven in Your Home after a conversation with her husband, who told her to start doing something she loved. Since then, she and a group of volunteers have been providing food and other services to children, the elderly, the jobless and homeless families living in extended stay lodges.
Her catering business has been successful, and Gamble has entered the annual Taste of Carrollton event each year since becoming a caterer. She said while other venues at the festival offer samplings, she will give out “healthy” plates of food for anyone in need of nourishment.
She also organizes an annual One Body fellowship event for churches of all faiths to gather for food, preaching and entertainment. Nearly every cent she earns from catering goes back into the supplies needed to feed people.
Her nonprofit, One Body Many Members, collects funds to purchase food and other supplies for those that need them.
She quotes 1 Corinthians 12:12 on her website, which says that “though we are many members, we are all part of the same body of Christ.” She wants the entire community, from churches and businesses to friends and family, can unite for a common cause to take care of each other.
“We are commanded to love our neighbors as we love ourselves,” a statement on her website says.
