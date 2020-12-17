Churches in Carroll County are planning Christmas Eve services next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midway Church in Villa Rica will go completely virtual for their services during an event the church is calling “Christmas at Home.” The twin services can be streamed online on Facebook at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the church’s website.
“We can’t wait to gather together from our homes to worship and celebrate Jesus in a totally new way,” the event page said. “There is going to be amazing music from our worship team, a message, and even a special moment for your kids.”
First Baptist Church of Carrollton staff made the announcement on Monday to transition to online worship services starting Sunday at 11 a.m. because the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to climb within the community. The church has two Christmas Eve services scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“I know this is a difficult time during this Advent season, and I want you to know that I am already praying for you,” Interim Pastor Joel Snider said in a video message to the congregation. “I’m just praying that each of you find the strength and promises of God in your life that help make this Christmas season a time of joy. I look forward to seeing you in January. Until then, stay safe and well.”
Southern Hills at City Station is hosting identical candlelight services at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the church, 2115 Maple St. An online service will also be offered at 7 p.m., the church website said. However, there will be no children’s programs that night.
Following the six-feet social distancing rule, the church can hold 310 people on campus per service. Anyone who has had a fever over 100 degrees, a cough or sore throat, shortness of breath or prolonged exposure to anyone who has tested positive within the past two weeks is being asked to stay home.
Over at Tabernacle Baptist Church next to the Highway 166 Bypass, the church’s Christmas events this year have been an encouragement to the ministry as they celebrate the hope they have found in Christ during the holidays. The church is celebrating Christmas with a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
“The Christmas Eve service is always a meaningful time as we gather together to celebrate the coming of Christ to the world,” the church’s Dec. 7-13 newsletter said. “We will sing Christmas carols, have a special moment for kids, and light candles at the end of the service.”
Childcare will not be available because the ministry is encouraging families to worship together in the worship center.
Free tickets will be required due to room capacity limits, which can be claimed on the church’s website. But there are limitations on how many worshippers can attend.
The worship center seats 1,000 people, but there only 407 tickets available, the EventBrite page said. The seating chart shows the entire center, but church staff have held back every other pew to allow space between families. As families select their seats, staff will also mark out seats between families from side to side to further reduce the number of people in the room during the service.
Guidelines for who can register for the service are also on the event page, such as not reserving tickets for people who are not confirmed to attend on Christmas Eve.
