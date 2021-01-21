Churches in Villa Rica and Carrollton are planning a weekend of worship and teaching for students across west Georgia in early February.
Midway Church near Villa Rica is hosting a D-NOW weekend Feb. 5-6 along with such other churches as Southern Hills at City Station and the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.
Residents have until Feb. 3 to register on the Midway Church or Southern Hills websites, and the cost to participate is $65.
D-NOW, which stands for “Disciple Now,” is a weekend retreat during which small groups of seventh to 12th grade students meet with church members at Midway for studies in discipleship. The studies are led by trained leaders with the goal of beginning or strengthening the ongoing process of discipleship in each student’s life.
“West GA D-NOW 2021 is a weekend packed with powerful worship, relevant teaching and wonderful opportunities for you to build relationships with other students from around the west Georgia area and in your church,” the Midway Church event page said.
Youth Ministry 360 provides the educational and Gospel-centered resources for church leaders to host these weekend events each year. Pastors can choose from 14 studies on their website, each delivering a uniquely themed content package.
Each package relates to a certain Bible verse, such as “Make it Matter,” which focuses on Ephesians 2:10 or “Truly Free” and its emphasis on John 8:31-32.
The weekend features concentrated Bible study with an emphasis on discipleship, fellowship, recreation and evangelism. The event also supports the ongoing ministry of the local church and the community through volunteer service.
Midway Church is the host church. Matt Hayes, director of InsideOut at Woodstock City Church, Is the weekend’s guest speaker. The Kyle Edenfield Band, the group that provides music each week for Midway’s worship services, will be the musical guests.
InsideOut reaches hundreds of high school students across Cherokee and Cobb counties each week, inspiring them to follow Jesus and own their faith, according to the Midway Church website. Hayes has been in full-time ministry for 12 years, working at both 12Stone Church and North Point Ministries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.