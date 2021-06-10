Jacqulene Elaine Bridges, city council member, and lifelong Carroll County resident, will once again be giving back to the community that has always supported her this weekend.
But the Saturday, June 12 “day of giving” event is about more than just giving back. She said it’s about unity and love.
In her younger years, Bridges experienced what it was like to be in need. For a while, she was homeless and did not have the necessary resources to provide for herself, so Saturday’s event is her way of showing gratitude for the community.
“I was homeless before,” she said. “People can’t explain something they have never been through before, so I feel like this is something that has always been in my heart.”
Bridges now represents Ward 1 on the Carrollton City Council and serves as mayor pro tem.
This event will mark the fifth year that Bridges has organized this event. It will take place at 215 Fourth St., Legends West Park, from noon to 6 p.m., and everyone is invited, no matter where they live.
“This year, we will be at Legends Park,” said Bridges. “I am just trying to make my way around the city utilizing all the different parks to host this event. I want it to be accessible to everyone, because I don’t want to leave anyone out, and I want everyone to feel welcome.”
Bridges has made it her priority to hold the event once a year. She said that this has been a great year for her because she has been able to help more families. A fire truck will be there for the kids, as well as the police department, who will be giving out stickers to the youth.
“God has allowed me to give back all year-round instead of once a year,” said Bridges. “I have even opened up my home to give back because help isn’t only needed once a year.
“I have already given out two washer-dryer sets this summer. In previous years, we have given out furniture, and I delivered it personally.”
Bridges said that this event will be the biggest one ever, although it hasn’t even happened yet. She has received a lot of support from her family, friends, officials, as well as many different churches — hence her optimism for a great turnout.
“I can’t think my family and friends enough for helping me to put this together,” said Bridges. “So many people have donated a lot of different items, rather it is monetary or not. They see my vision and how much I care about the community, so they have been working just as hard as me to put it together.”
At the event, there will be a dedication service for Ora Bell Clarke for her 46 years of service in the community. There will also be giving out clothing, and food, along with words of encouragement from Minister Cora Reeves, and an opening and closing prayer from Felix Gourdet Will.
“We will have a wet and dry jumpy house,” said Bridges. “We will have bags of groceries to take home with each person until it runs out. We will also be doing 100 care bags that will have underwear in them with toothpaste, soap, tissue, deodorant, and more.
“We will have hot food to eat on-site ranging from hot dogs to hamburgers to cake. I stayed up all night last [Wednesday] night, putting the care bags together, which shows how much I care about the community and getting this event ready for them.”
When Bridges first came up with the idea to do a clothing a food drive, she was working solely with her family members. In 2003 she opened her first salon, Elaine Styles and More, which also happened to be the first location where she started giving back.
“I started from my salon,” said Bridges. “Then I went the route of establishing a non-profit organization to help more and more families. I have an awesome team to work with. Whenever I call them they always stop what they are doing to help me.
“People should never think they can do it on their own where there is a community because we are more powerful when we work together.”
