A church in the Clem community is hosting a food drive next week for Carroll County residents in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic. The drive is being held at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2930 Newnan Road, at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25, weather permitting.
The free food boxes are first come, first served and contain meats, vegetables and dairy products for families in need. These boxes are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program, which was implemented in April as part of the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Through this program, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service partnered with national, regional and local distributors whose “workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.”
“USDA is partnering with farmers, ranchers, specialty crop producers, food processors and distributors, and non-profit organizations to ensure that all Americans have access to the fresh and wholesome food they need during the COVID-19 national emergency,” according to an infographic for the program on the USDA website.
The USDA purchased up to $6 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from producers of all sizes, according to the website. Distributors package these products into family-sized boxes and transport them to churches, nonprofits and food banks that serve those in need.
Five rounds of purchases have been made since the height of the pandemic, according to the USDA website, and the current round includes $1.5 billion worth of food delivery through the end of April. The additional funding for the program was included in the COVID-19 relief package that was passed by Congress on Dec. 21.
Farmers sell food previously destined for restaurants and bulk purchasers to distributors, preventing waste. The distributors partner with the USDA to package the family-sized boxes of food for families in need to pick up from schools, churches, food banks and other nonprofit organizations.
The food is coming from farms in Peach State cities including Forest Park, Atlanta and Ringgold, according to the USDA website.
