The Carrollton community lost an “instrumental figure” this week when the Rev. Donald Allen Harp Jr., passed away.
Harp died on Tuesday, April 20, at the age of 82.
He was born Sept. 13, 1938, and graduated from Fayette County High School and later attended Young Harris College (YHC) in 1959, where he played baseball and was an exceptional athlete. After several offers to play professionally, Harp decided to stick to ministry.
According to a statement on the YHC website, “He has been instrumental in the growth of the college for more than 25 years.”
Harp went on to earn his master’s degree in divinity from Emory University and his doctorate from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.
He was a well-respected and likable man, according to some of his former students. He served more than 40 years in the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church.
“Don Harp was a great man,” said former Carrollton Mayor Wayne Garner. “He was someone you would like immediately. I first met him when I was a student at the University of West Georgia. He was a minister at St. Andrew United Methodist Church on Maple Street.
“I would joke all the time about the size of my ears because whenever Don heard profanity, he would pull ears and I got mine pulled a lot,” continued Garner. “But, we’re all sad that he’s gone because he was such a character.”
Harp was active in the community. He had appointments at several churches, including St. Andrews (Carrollton), Northwoods (Atlanta), Sam Jones Memorial (Cartersville), First United Methodist Gainesville, and Peachtree Road United Methodist (Atlanta). He was a former member of the Carrollton City Council, Chair of the Lake Lanier Task Force of the Gainesville-Hall County Chamber of Commerce, along with numerous other appointed positions.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Harp, and their two children Allen and Robin Harp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Harp Sr., and Doris Anna Elroy. The arrangements will be conducted by Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fayetteville, Georgia.
A graveside service will be held for family and close friends to attend. Funeral services will take place at Inman United Methodist Church, located at 151 Hillsbridge Road, Fayetteville, on Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. Jim Minter and Charles Gardner will be officiating the service.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m., at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, located at 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Harris College (the Don Harp Memorial Fund), the baseball program at Huntingdon College, or to the “Don Harp Memorial for Christmas Kindness” fund at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.
