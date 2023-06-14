Warren Zevon released his third album, “Excitable Boy”, in January of 1978, over 45 years ago. To this day, it is viewed as his breakthrough album, one that includes his biggest hit single, “Werewolves of London”, a song that has significant wit as well as a melodic hook that is so memorable that it was adopted by Kid Rock as the basic riff for his 2008 single “All Summer Long”. Zevon's song, though viewed by some as a novelty track, is actually propelled by bassist John McVie and drummer Mick Fleetwood, the rhythm section of legendary Rock band Fleetwood Mac. Co-written with his friend LeRoy Marinell, it features Zevon's singing and piano playing, and his longtime friend and collaborator Waddy Wachtel on lead guitar. Produced by his musical allies Jackson Browne and Wachtel, Zevon never viewed the song with disdain, though it was his calling card from that time forward.
The remaining eight songs on the album are all signature songs for Zevon as they demonstrate the breadth and uniqueness of his songwriting. Opening track “Johnny Strikes Up the Band” has an ingratiating opening with Wachtel's electric guitar, Russ Kunkel's drums, and Leland Sklar's bass. Zevon's vocal and piano give it a sound unlike any other from that time or since. In an interview with Zevon by Inthestudio.net's Redbeard that was re-released in January of this year, he says he associates “playing the piano with good technique.” His approach underscores this statement, as his playing is clean and articulate, featured and easily heard in the album's mix.
It is Zevon's piano and Bob Glaub's bass that introduce the second track, “Roland The Headless Thompson Gunner”, a song written by Zevon with David Lindell who had been a mercenary. They met while Lindell ran a bar in Spain. The song has a funerial, dramatic tone that details a story of heroics and betrayal, the death of the title character, and his subsequent, ghostly revenge on his killer. In the song, Zevon sings with the conviction of a narrator, making the song stand in stark contrast to “Werewolves of London”. It is a favorite song of Zevon's fanbase, and it was the final song he publically performed prior to his own death from mesothelioma in 2003.
Third track, “Excitable Boy”, another song co-written with Marinell, again leads with piano. It also features a spryly cheerful arrangement precluding a lyrical black comedy. This time Zevon's band is accompanied by backing vocalists Linda Ronstadt, Jennifer Warnes, and Wachtel who elevate the music's humorous element along with Jim Horn's rollicking saxophone, making the dire circumstances of the words bearable. They tell the story of a criminal whose excesses are excused by his observers with the refrain, “Well he's just an excitable boy.”
“Accidentally Like A Martyr” and “Tenderness On The Block” are two of the greatest compositions on the album. The former, a tender ballad, features one of Zevon's most sincere vocals and demonstrates his musical and emotional depth. I first heard the album in high school thanks to my friend Aaron Webb, and this song left an everlasting impression on me. The latter, co-written with Jackson Browne, focuses on a daughter's maturation and her eventual transition to self-sufficiency. Unlike similarly-themed songs by other artists, the assuredness of the character is supported by the lyrics.
“Now she's street-wise/To the lies/And the jive talk/But she'll find true love/And Tenderness on the block,” Zevon and his backing vocalists sing.
Stylistically, “Nighttime In The Switching Yard”, has the funk and disco sheen of the era, while “Veracruz” prefigures the World Music of the eighties. Both set up the Rock finale of the album, “Lawyers, Guns and Money”, another signature song in Zevon's canon. It shows what a great bandleader he was, having been the musical director for The Everly Brothers in the early seventies. His inimitable voice alternately sings, shouts, and belts out the song with a fervor like no one else. Maybe that is why he is still regarded by fellow songwriters Jackson Browne, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen as one of the greats. I completely agree.
