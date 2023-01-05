Evelyn Walker Williams, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Stewart House, where she was a resident for the last decade of her life. She was born to Joe Lee Walker and Alice Traylor Walker on January 24, 1929, and was a lifelong resident of Carroll County.
She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, and her life was marked by her faith, family, and community. Homemaking, hospitality, and entrepreneurship describe her career path throughout her life. She was known for her ability to put her family first, to open her home to her church, family, and friends, and use her gifts for others. She was exceptionally gifted as a seamstress, decorator, entertainer, and creator of unique and delicious recipes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Wesley Walker, Jr. and Col. Lawrence H. Williams; her daughter, Joan Walker Adams; all her siblings, Henry Walker, Carl Walker, Grady Walker, Inez Entrekin, Addie Montgomery, and Bernice Walker; her son-in-law, Rev. Daniel G. McPherson; and special friend, Robert Eidson.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Walker McPherson; Larry’s children, Julie Jiles (Ricky) of Carrollton, Debra Sprayberry (Randy) of Carrollton, and Mark Williams of California. Her surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren by Joan include Robert Bradford Dickerson (Marcie) — Owen and Evan Dickerson, Peachtree City, Ga.; Jennifer Dickerson Ross (Ray) — Harrison and Barrett Ross, Senoia, Ga.; by Jan include Rebekah McPherson Griffis (Charlie) — Wilson, Martha, Margaret, and Rosemary Griffis, Marshallville, Ga., James Walker McPherson (Beth) — Lily and Maggie McPherson, Carrollton, Ga.; by Julie include Rico Jiles (Emily) — Cole, Anna, and Hazel Laine Jiles, Carrollton, Ga., Jami Jiles Puckett (John) -Juliana, Luke, and Lee, Carrollton, Ga.; by Debra include Chastity Barrow (Jeff) — Kelsey Warren, Kamryn Marlow, Ashley Cook (Dylan), Carrollton, Ga.; Chris Brown (Peggy) — Lexi Manley (Seth), Hayleigh Brown, Wesley Lovvorn, Riley Lovvorn, Carrollton, Ga., four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces Sue Ward, Deborah Word, Jeanine Davis, and nephews Fred Walker, Terry Lee, and Victor Edmonds.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church, with Dr. Stephen Allen and Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers, Brad Dickerson, Ray Ross, Jim McPherson, Charlie Griffis, Rico Jiles, John Puckett, and Chris Brown.
Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 Noon until 1:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Williams’s memory to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, or online at www.tabernacle.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
